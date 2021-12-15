ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A retro feel to Biden's plan for covering OTC virus testing

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
newsitem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s plan for health insurers to reimburse consumers for...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

This moment is Biden's biggest leadership test yet

Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book "Abraham Joshua Heschel: A life of Radical Amazement." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
beckershospitalreview.com

Biden's free at-home COVID-19 test plan still presents access hurdles

President Joe Biden's Dec. 2 announcement of a plan to require private insurers cover over-the-counter COVID-19 tests is raising skepticism that access issues will still be rampant, The Hill reported Dec. 5. Larry Levitt, health policy expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told The Hill that one front Americans may...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Payers fear over-the-counter test price gouging due to Biden COVID-19 plan

As President Joe Biden looks to combat the spread of COVID-19 by requiring payers to cover over-the-counter tests, insurers fear that the move could result in price gouging, Bloomberg reported Dec. 2. While President Biden still has to issue additional guidance on the plan, Kristine Grow, America's Health Insurance Plans...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Biden's new at-home Covid-19 testing plan is way too complicated

The problem: Americans aren’t getting tested for Covid-19 enough to help public health officials more easily track the spread of new variants like omicron. The obvious solution: Provide Americans with the rapid, at-home tests that are widely available in other developed countries. More from MSNBC Daily. Must reads from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Post Reports' podcast: In Chicago, a test case for Biden's EPA

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. General Iron Industries is a Chicago-based scrap metal recycling company with a bad...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Retro#Ap
WPXI Pittsburgh

Australia's deputy leader tests positive for virus in the US

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Thursday he'd tested positive for the coronavirus while traveling in Washington D.C. Joyce, who is fully vaccinated, said in a Facebook post that he'd been experiencing mild symptoms and decided to get tested. He said he would remain in isolation while seeking further advice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kadn.com

Biden Admin. Plan to Reimburse At-Home COVID-19 Testing

Lafayette,LA- President Biden laid out his plan to combat COVID-19 as the winter began, possibly making those with private insurance feel a little more secure during the pandemic. "My plan I am announcing today pulls no punches in the fight against COVID-19." President Biden laid out his plan to ensure...
LAFAYETTE, LA
newsitem.com

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden's vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
newsitem.com

Crow, Warren, Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. senators and a third lawmaker say they have tested positive for COVID-19 after having been vaccinated, as the nation deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. U.S. Rep. Jason Crow is the latest to announce he has tested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The downside to Biden’s electric vehicle charging plan

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris publicly plugged in a Chevy Bolt at a charging station in Maryland. “There’s no sound or fumes!” she said at the demo, which served as the formal announcement of the Biden administration’s ambitious $7.5 billion plan to build half a million EV-charging stations across the United States. This investment represents the latest iteration of a proposal that started out with a budget of $15 billion for the same number of chargers. If you do the math — or even if you don’t, really — something doesn’t quite add up.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy