ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Prioritizing the Human Side of Real Estate With a Streamlined Tech Stack

By Jordan Grice
rismedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to technology and real estate, the term “disruption” gets thrown around a lot. At least that’s how Rogers Healy sees it. “Every day there’s a new technology company that’s going to take the world by storm,” says the founder and CEO of The Rogers Healy Companies, the parent...

www.rismedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Hosts Client Group Event

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. held its annual Premier Client Group (PCG) event last week at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. The event welcomed owners from the top 30 Weichert® franchised companies in the national system—based on their 2020 production—for a week of networking, management-focused discussions and informational presentations.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Rogers Healy Companies#Rha Rrb Real Estate
FingerLakes1.com

Best tips for managers to improve employee productivity

Since the pandemic started, there has been a massive shift in the way companies do business. With more employees than ever working remotely, finding methods to keep your workforce more productive can be challenging to say the least. In order to keep your staff productive, you will need to have...
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money?

Blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies, may soon be responsible for the creation of an entirely new internet — and it could have an impact on how you manage your finances. “Web3” is the new decentralized, blockchain-based web that’s getting … Continue reading → The post What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Update

According to AL.com, an out-of-state investor paid $4.22 million for Foley Plaza, a 204,000-ft2 neighborhood retail center at 2131-2167 South McKenzie Street, in Foley, according to Angie McArthur of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Also in Foley, two commercial lots next to Old Time Pottery on Highway 59 in Foley were purchased by an out-of-state investor for $550,000, according to McArthur, who handled the transaction. Nearby, the City of Foley has leased approximately 2,500 ft2 of office space in the 200 W. Laurel building at 200 West Laurel Avenue, according to Amanda Goldman and Jason Scott of Stirling, who represented the landlord. In Daphne, Handling Systems & Conveyors has leased 3,500 ft2 of distribution space at 8551 Rand Avenue, according to Steadman Bethea of Stirling, who represented the tenant. Just outside Daphne, a mixed-use development is to be built on 53 acres northeast of Highway 181 and St. Michael Way, according to the Baldwin County Planning Commission. Near Summerdale, Dogwood Estates has planned 72 single-family residential lots for part of a 65-acre site at the northeast intersection of the Baldwin Beach Express along Baldwin County 36 according to the Baldwin Planning Commission. Finally, in Theodore, EquipmentShare paid $735,000 for two buildings in I-10 Industrial Park at 5750 and 5766 I-10 Industrial Parkway, according to Pete Riehm of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction.
FOLEY, AL
accountingtoday.com

Techniques to Keep Your Tech Stack on the Leading Edge

In the last 20+ months, the accounting industry went through a digital transformation that technology experts had projected would take up to 5 years. That’s a lot of change in a short period. It’s no wonder that firms are struggling to avoid change fatigue while at the same time keep up with technology advancements – especially since the accounting industry has historically been late to adopt new and emerging technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
rismedia.com

3 New Year’s Resolutions for Real Estate Professionals

Another year is coming to a close and, with the holidays behind us, we have the New Year now to look forward to. Many people make New Year’s resolutions, whether it be to go to the gym more or quit smoking, but you should also consider making a professional resolution in 2022.
REAL ESTATE
designboom.com

bjarke ingels' real estate tech start-up 'nabr' intends to shake up the housing market

Nabr startup aims to revolutionize the housing market. nabr is a real estate tech start-up, co-founded by bjarke ingels, real estate entrepreneur roni bahar, and tech veteran nick chim, that intends to shake up the housing market. setting consumers as its priority, the company employs a software platform, allowing residents to customize their apartment’s design and even their financial package. whether they decide to purchase upfront, or build equity while leasing through nabr’s program, occupants are supported and directed towards home ownership, every step of the way.
HOME & GARDEN
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Maureen White Kirkby of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offers you the chance to have your own private Shangri-La. Transformations – Designer Sue Schwarz recommends casting a fresh eye...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
rismedia.com

Brokers Are Very Confident in Residential Real Estate as 2022 Approaches

Editor’s note: RISMedia is proud to release the first edition of our Broker Confidence Index (BCI) Report. On a monthly basis, we will be checking in with more than 3,000 of the U.S.’s top residential real estate brokers to gauge their confidence in their own business and the overall market, on a scale from 1-10. Here, and on a quarterly basis, we will take a deeper dive and ask a handful of additional questions to flesh out more context in order to better understand the “why” behind the index score. We are confident that this report will not only keep real estate professionals up to date on the current conditions of our industry, but it will also serve as a critical indicator of where it’s headed in the coming month, quarter and year.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

The Power of Strategic Partnerships in Luxury Real Estate

How often do you spend time networking with luxury professionals outside of the real estate industry?. We’ve all heard the phrase “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know,” and in today’s competitive luxury real estate market, that sentiment couldn’t be truer.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Curbio’s Rick Rudman Named a Comparably ‘Best CEO’

Curbio recently announced that Rick Rudman ranked among Comparably’s “2021 Best CEOs” for small to mid-size companies. The 2021 Best CEOs list comprises the Top 100 highest-rated leaders of small- to mid-sized companies, based on anonymous employee feedback submitted directly to Comparably. More than 60,000 companies were considered for inclusion in Comparably’s annual rankings.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy