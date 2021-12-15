ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner enjoys low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner enjoys low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home....

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Travis Scott
Fox News

Khloe Kardashian says Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are still dating after leaked article says otherwise

Khloe Kardashian responded to rumors that her sister Kylie Jenner is not actually dating Travis Scott. The reality star felt compelled to comment on a leaked article from W Magazine, which was reportedly planning a large story on Scott and Jenner’s relationship that was ultimately scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The "Sicko Mode" rapper was performing at the Houston show that he founded when a crowd surge led to multiple injuries and left ten people dead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Baby Shower#Rapper
Cosmopolitan

Oh Hi, Khloé Kardashian Pretty Much Wore a Disco Ball as a Dress Last Night

Khloé Kardashian just made her first public appearance since news broke that Tristan Thompson has allegedly welcomed a third child, and she looked amazing. And very sparkly. Khloé stepped out to support her sister Kim Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards (where Kim won a Fashion Icon Award), joining her onstage in a glittery mini dress that is giving major disco ball vibes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian on claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split

Khloé Kardashian has responded to claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split, after a magazine article said they were "not a couple". 24-year-old Kylie and Travis, 30, were first linked in spring 2017, when they were spotted at Coachella. Since then, they welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, before splitting in October 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Khloé Kardashian Addresses Speculation About Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s Relationship Status

Khloé Kardashian has refuted claims regarding the current relationship status of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, who will soon be welcoming their second child together. As previously reported, portions of a scrapped W Magazine feature on the two is believed to have leaked in recent days, with alleged text from the would-be article stating Scott and Jenner “are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years.” According to Kardashian, however, that’s not accurate.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner Just Had an Intimate Baby Shower with Close Friends and Family

Kylie Jenner is gearing up for the arrival of her second child with Travis Scott, and reportedly had a super chill baby shower over the weekend. While photos of the event haven't emerged on social media (gonna go ahead and assume there was a strict no Insta policy), TMZ's "sources with direct knowledge" say Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian threw the shower at her brand new house.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Friendship Through the Years

BFFs 4 life! Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick’s friendship is a bond that can’t be broken — and anyone who’s been keeping up with the Kardashians knows it. Kardashian and Disick first met in 2006 after the Flip it Like Disick star started dating Kourtney Kardashian. However, it took some time for Khloé to learn to love the father of her niece, Penelope, and nephews, Mason and Reign, whom he shares with her eldest sister.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy