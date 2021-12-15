Reviews: Poetry

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFour collections of poetry face hard and beautiful truths. "Yellow Rain" by Mai Der Vang. (Graywolf Press, 224 pages, $17.) In her second collection, Mai Der Vang manipulates collaged declassified documents and redacted files related to the use of chemical weapons on the Hmong people during the 1970s and the United...

Peninsula Daily News

Copper Canyon Press to publish poetry tome

PORT TOWNSEND — Jim Harrison lived a life fully loaded with his obsessions. In the memoir “Off to the Side,” he itemizes the top 10: “the road; hunting, fishing (and dogs); private religion; nature and Natives; alcohol; stripping [and] France.”. This Wednesday, Copper Canyon Press of Port Townsend intends to...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
largeheartedboy.com

Favorite Poetry Collections of 2021

In a year defined by pandemic, anxiety, and uneasiness, I often looked to poetry to ground and inspire me. These are the poetry collections I have most recommended to friends, family, and anyone else who has crossed my path this year (my personal metric for "favorite"). Avni Vyas's debut poetry...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BC Heights

Literary Magazines Host Poetry Reading at Local Café

Students bundled in winter clothes packed into the coffee shop Fuel America on Thursday night. Friends and members of Boston College’s student literary journals, The Stylus and The Laughing Medusa, filled up booths in the front of the café for a publication launch and poetry reading event. Baristas...
BOSTON, MA
arcadia.edu

Reale Publishes Book of Poetry Reflecting Refugee Experience

Dr. Michelle Reale ’99M, ’16MFA, ’20EdD, professor of Landman Library, has published Confini: Poems of Refugees in Sicily (Cervena Barva Press), her 12th collection of poetry. The book reflects seven years of ethnography among African refugees in refugee camps in Sicily and the island of Salina. “A powerful collection, Confini...
GLENSIDE, PA
Door County Pulse

Peninsula Poetry: Doris Bezio

Doris Bezio has been writing for most of her life and remembers passing poems to her friends in high school. Beginning as an avid reader, she discovered the wondrous joy of books at the same time she was discovering the world of art. Her first poetry teacher was Laurel Mills...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
bgindependentmedia.org

Pemberville native pens volume of inspirational poetry

Local author Kevin Moran has written his third book of inspirational poetry titled The Things I Need You to Know. This collection of poetry highlights empowering messages of empathic support, kindness, and empowerment for the reader. In the preface of the poetry book, Kevin writes, “I wrote this as a...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
lakecountybloom.com

The Birthday Cake: Original Poetry by Lucinda Shaw Chatham

I heard you were in town and my heart leapt wildly It was your birthday I made you my favorite “Lord Baltimore” cake with the special “Seven-Minute Mountain” frosting I whipped egg whites for seven hot minutes over a steaming double boiler until they stood up in high peaks of white meringue baking from scratch is a labor of love I placed two layers of rich moist yellow cake with thick icing in the middle, on a plate dressed it with the frosting and covered it carefully for travel I forget how I got the address but I drove with my cake to the city found the street, the apartment, the stairs and rang the bell with great trepidation but after all this, I stood resolute, trembling I was let in by an older woman, a poet in blue I knew her by sight from around the beach I wondered if you were sleeping with her or was it just an old story we put my cake on a round table in her living room I had written words on top in colored icing I’d taken two lines from one of your poems and changed them around in a clever, humorous way to honor your birthday, your poem, the cake delicious you refused to see me I turned and went out the door leaving the birthday cake on the table uncut, untasted.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

American Life in Poetry: No Ruined Stone

Shara McCallum never uses the word “haunt,” but the poem is about the haunting of those who have gone before. Yet the haunting is purposeful. It is shot through with the poet’s sense that she owes the dead some accountability, and the dead seem to agree. As...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Time Out Global

Songs for Suzanne: the Music and Poetry of Leonard Cohen

Famed singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, who passed away in 2016, has left behind a rich discography of music that is characterised by his haunting acoustic melodies and deep, raw vocals. In celebration of his career, several local talents will take the stage of the Palais Theatre on February 5 to perform covers from his beloved albums.
MUSIC
Vail Daily

Carnes: Questionable Christmas poetry

Over the fall weather finale. In our Rocky Mountain bubble. Of a system coming unfurled. Obstinately awaiting their final destination. Attempting to claim executive privilege. From last January’s insurrection. And it was about time. Though should have come sooner,. When plea’s to stop the anti-American attack. Finally came...
VAIL, CO
kalw.org

Jenny Qi debut poetry collection explores loss

San Francisco author Jenny Qi reads from her new book, "Focal Point." It's about loss. New Arrivals is taking a short break, but we'll be back in January, with more micro-readings from Bay Area authors. Thanks for listening!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
asu.edu

Poetry: A companion to grief

ASU students facilitate therapeutic poetry workshops for community, health care providers. Long before Walt Whitman cared for the wounded in hospitals during the Civil War, the celebrated American poet was already singing “the body electric.”. Like many of his contemporaries and those who came later — from Emily Dickinson...
TEMPE, AZ
funcheap.com

Odd Mondays Reading “Poetry, a Gift Worth Giving”

Chanukah, Christmas, Kwanzaa–it’s the season for gift giving. To help ease your shopping quandaries, Odd Mondays is presenting four poets with new poetry collections all bound up in pretty covers. You won’t even have to gift wrap!. Ananda Lima, Christine No, Steven Riel, and Maxim D. Shrayer...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: A year's end poetry jam

To commemorate the end of 2021, sharing with you all my most frequently revisited poems this year, in no particular order and from no particular time period. Your dress waving in the wind. This. is the only flag I love. “In a Time of Peace” by Ilya Kaminsky. Inhabitant...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southseattleemerald.com

PONGO POETRY: Changing Life For the Better

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bi-monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join their year-end fundraising campaign today.
KING COUNTY, WA
Community News

Princeton Makes Hosts Second Sunday Poetry Reading

Princeton Makes, the arts cooperative at the Princeton Shopping Center, and Ragged Sky Press, the Princeton-based independent press, presents its Second Sunday Poetry Reading on December 12 at 4 p.m. The free event features poets Shannon K. Winston and Michael Simms and a limited open mic session. Winston is a...
PRINCETON, NJ
wpsu.org

Poetry Moment: Toi Derricotte and 'A little prayer to our lady'

Poetry Moment on WPSU is a program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Host Shara McCallum is this year’s Penn State Laureate. Today’s poem is “A little prayer to our lady” by Toi Derricotte. Toi Derricotte is the author of six collections of poetry, including “I” New and Selected...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
leecountycourier.net

Ramblings and poetry from the Big House

I have long been fascinated by criminals. I’ve met those who were about as sharp as a marble. This one guy robbed a bank and wrote his note “This is a hold-up” on back of one of his own deposit slips, or there was the one who dropped his pager as he made his escape.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Madison365

StartingBlock’s new artist in residence finds poetry in eavesdropping on everyday language

The art and start-up universes may be beginning to collide, thanks to the initiatives at Madison start-up nest StartingBlock. Located in American Family Insurance’s “Spark” Building on East Washington Avenue, the non-profit organization specializes in assisting young entrepreneurs to accomplish their business goals within a single space, where companies can “grow businesses, create jobs, and stimulate the regional economy.” Companies from many different backgrounds and practices are able to interact on a daily basis within its tight ecosystem, which now houses over a dozen businesses and counting. And now, with their recent partnership with local arts planning commission Dane Arts, artists could have a say within local commerce by framing their work around a business mindset.
MADISON, WI

