Dense Fog Advisory, High Wind Warning for Central Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Wednesday. A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 9:00 p.m....

Related
First Ever MN December Tornado Warning Issued Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service is working to assess the damage left from the storms Wednesday evening. A team will head down to Faribault and Freeborn counties. A tornado was reported in southeastern Minnesota on Wednesday and, if confirmed, would be the state's first-ever in December. The National Weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
Record High Temp in St. Cloud on Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud set a record high temperature on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially topped out at 55 degrees at 9:02 p.m. That breaks the old record high for the date which was 52 degrees set in 1939. The normal high for St. Cloud for...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Increased Severe Weather Risk for Minnesota Today

The National Weather Service has increased the severe weather risk for parts of southern Minnesota today to 'moderate,' or a 4 out of 5 in risk factors. If you live or have friends/family that live in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Iowa, please pay attention to the weather later this afternoon. Make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings!
MINNESOTA STATE
Change in the Weather Should Help Local Ice Fishing

The windy and warm weather we saw Wednesday in the St. Cloud area wasn't helping local ice conditions but the last couple of days has improved those conditions. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Glen says he's a bit surprised how much ice we do have in the St. Cloud area despite the 50 degree temperatures and high winds earlier in the week. Schmitt says with temperatures dropping below freezing in the short term the ice conditions locally should firm up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 16th, 2021

UNDATED -- We have a few weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 16th, 2021. -- Eden Valley-Watkins (no a.m. pre-school) -- Kimball (no a.m. pre-school, Cubs Club program opens at 8:30 a.m.) -- Royalton (three-year-old pre-school and morning math are canceled) If you have an announcement please call our cancellation line...
ENVIRONMENT
