Redbox's top 10 DVD rentals

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is the smartest, coolest kid in Hollywood. Not only is the new tentpole shattering records at the weekend box office, it has become only the fourth live-action superhero movie ever to earn an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The other three are The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), all from Marvel Studios. Three animated superhero pics are also members of the elite A+ club: The Incredibles (2004), Incredibles 2 (2018) — both from Pixar — and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 91st movie to...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO