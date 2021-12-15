Redbox's top 10 DVD rentals

On Dec. 7, 1979, Paramount’s Star Trek – The Motion Picture hit theaters and launched the franchise on the big screen. The film, which reunited the cast of the CBS series, went on to earn three Oscar nominations (for art direction, original score and visual effects) at the 52nd Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:
No mistake about it, Star Trek is a big movie — big in scope, big in spectacle and, most important, big in entertainment values. Trekkies will be pleased to know that almost all of their favorite characters are back in their original roles...
Comments / 0