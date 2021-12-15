ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Russo: Tom Holland is the soul of the MCU

Cover picture for the articleJoe Russo says that Tom Holland has taken over as the "soul" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
Tom Holland Reacts to Being Named Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Replacement

Joe Russo anointed the Spider-Man actor as Iron Man's true successor. Robert Downey Jr.'s farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a tough pill to swallow for many fans of the billion-dollar franchise, myself included but there's also no doubt in everyone's mind that the MCU is also in the process of finding the next guy who will lead the franchise into the next decade. It's long been debated by Marvel fans which hero should replace Tony Stark not only as the de facto leader of the Avengers but also as the face of the franchise with names like Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel all being part of the conversation.
Tom Holland
Tom Holland: Zendaya is 'shoulder to cry on'

While promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, stars Tom Holland and Zendaya talk about the future of the web-slinger and their close relationship. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7397152e54aa4004add620fe4d100c57.
Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Introduces ‘Raimi Camera’ Style in MCU

Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon grew up with the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. How could they not? Each actor was at the perfect age of either five or six when the 2002 Spidey movie came out—a game-changing event which featured Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. And the future No Way Home actors were only a few years older when Alfred Molina made his debut as the dastardly Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 in 2004.
Sony Clarifies That Tom Holland's Spider-Man Isn't Done In The MCU

Another day, another attempt to clear up the messy and confusing environment that the character of Spider-Man finds himself in these days. A lesser writer than I would probably say he's helplessly caught in a web of convoluted, sometimes even contradictory corporate legal strictures ... thankfully, I'm above those sorts of puns!
Tom Holland Will Play Fred Astaire

If there’s anyone wondering what Tom Holland is going to be doing once he ages out of being Spider-Man and Peter Parker it should be easy to understand that the actor is already working on that small issue since he’s been in other movies already and is now going to be taking on a Fred Astaire biopic. He’ll be assuming the lead role as the famous song and dance man and it’s not hard to think that he’s one of those that might have the best chance of it since his look isn’t too far off and can be tweaked just enough to make him look even more like Astaire. It does feel as though the movie will focus on Ginger Rogers enough that a fitting starlet will be found to play opposite of Tom and thereby complete the store a little further, but there are no big details to be had at this time, apart from the announcement of Holland as Astaire. How this is going to work will be interesting to see when everything is done and ready to be released.
Tom Holland 'got the giggles' in Star Wars audition

Tom Holland "got the giggles" in his 'Star Wars' audition. The 25-year-old actor went up for a role in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' but bombed his try-out when he couldn't hold back his laughter while attempting to read a script opposite a woman reciting the lines of a robot with "full commitment".
Tom Holland Has An Idea For Who Dune’s Timothée Chalamet Should Play In The MCU, And It’s Amazing

Ever since his breakthrough performance as Elio Perlman in Call Me by Your Name, Timothée Chalamet has been on the rise in Hollywood, and 2021 has arguably been his biggest year yet. Along with starring in The French Dispatch and Don’t Look Up, he also played Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, giving the actor some blockbuster cred for his resume. Now Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shared an amazing idea for how Chalamet could be included in the superhero franchise.
