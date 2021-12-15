Joe Russo: Tom Holland is the soul of the MCU

If there’s anyone wondering what Tom Holland is going to be doing once he ages out of being Spider-Man and Peter Parker it should be easy to understand that the actor is already working on that small issue since he’s been in other movies already and is now going to be taking on a Fred Astaire biopic. He’ll be assuming the lead role as the famous song and dance man and it’s not hard to think that he’s one of those that might have the best chance of it since his look isn’t too far off and can be tweaked just enough to make him look even more like Astaire. It does feel as though the movie will focus on Ginger Rogers enough that a fitting starlet will be found to play opposite of Tom and thereby complete the store a little further, but there are no big details to be had at this time, apart from the announcement of Holland as Astaire. How this is going to work will be interesting to see when everything is done and ready to be released.

