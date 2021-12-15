Implied Volatility Options Based on Big Data: Returns up to 16.84% in 3 Days

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF provides an investor with access to the US medium and small size oil and gas producers. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) provides an investor with access to the US medium and small size pure oil and gas producers. This ETF has a high correlation to the price of oil but more importantly it represents a clean play on oil prices since the underlying constituents make money out of extracting oil and selling it for a price higher than the production cost. A more muddled take on the price of oil is investing through the "Majors" represented by the likes of Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX) or BP (BP) - the issue with these very large corporates lies in the vast refining, petrochemical, transportation, trading and retail operations they run, which decreases the correlation with oil prices to a larger degree. XOP has recently sold off the highs on the back of the new Covid Omicron variant which caused market participants to re-think the robustness of oil demand. We believe Omicron is just one of the many variants that will appear down the road but does not fundamentally alter a landscape where the world has learnt how to cope and live with Covid and is continuing a strong vaccination drive which decreases hospitalization rates. Covid is here to stay for a few years and new variants will flare up from time to time causing the markets to be nervous and volatile. The world is re-opening and moving to a new normal where we will see for decades to come people wearing masks in airports, and oil demand will return to pre-Covid levels once winter is gone. Large investment banks such as Goldman are re-iterating their call for oil at $100 even as the market sells off. We believe dips are to be bought in XOP, but more interestingly and conservatively we advise to take advantage of the very high implied volatility in the XOP option chain to gain exposure to the ETF at a level that can provide an annualized yield of 22%.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO