Implied Volatility Options Based on Big Data: Returns up to 16.84% in 3 Days

iknowfirst.com
 5 days ago

The Implied Volatility Options Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for options trading. It includes 20 stock options with bullish and bearish signals, and indicates the best options to buy and sell:. Implied volatility Top 10 call options. Implied volatility Top 10 put options. Package...

iknowfirst.com

Comments / 0

Seekingalpha.com

XOP: High Implied Volatility, 22% Yield

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF provides an investor with access to the US medium and small size oil and gas producers. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) provides an investor with access to the US medium and small size pure oil and gas producers. This ETF has a high correlation to the price of oil but more importantly it represents a clean play on oil prices since the underlying constituents make money out of extracting oil and selling it for a price higher than the production cost. A more muddled take on the price of oil is investing through the "Majors" represented by the likes of Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX) or BP (BP) - the issue with these very large corporates lies in the vast refining, petrochemical, transportation, trading and retail operations they run, which decreases the correlation with oil prices to a larger degree. XOP has recently sold off the highs on the back of the new Covid Omicron variant which caused market participants to re-think the robustness of oil demand. We believe Omicron is just one of the many variants that will appear down the road but does not fundamentally alter a landscape where the world has learnt how to cope and live with Covid and is continuing a strong vaccination drive which decreases hospitalization rates. Covid is here to stay for a few years and new variants will flare up from time to time causing the markets to be nervous and volatile. The world is re-opening and moving to a new normal where we will see for decades to come people wearing masks in airports, and oil demand will return to pre-Covid levels once winter is gone. Large investment banks such as Goldman are re-iterating their call for oil at $100 even as the market sells off. We believe dips are to be bought in XOP, but more interestingly and conservatively we advise to take advantage of the very high implied volatility in the XOP option chain to gain exposure to the ETF at a level that can provide an annualized yield of 22%.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Remember: With Options, Volatility is Your Friend

Options trading has become increasingly mainstream with the rise of online brokerages. Once an esoteric area of finance reserved for professionals, more and more retail investors have been jumping into these derivative assets. That can be a very good thing, since diversification is generally a strong move for any portfolio....
MARKETS
#Big Data#Options Trading#Implied Volatility#Stock Options#Amc#Tlry
iknowfirst.com

Chemical Stocks Based on Algorithmic Trading: Returns up to 135.04% in 1 Year

This Chemicals Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best chemical stocks to buy for the whole Chemistry Industry (see Chemicals Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best chemical stocks to buy:. Top 10 Chemical stocks...
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Volatility Forecast Based on a Self-learning Algorithm: Returns up to 8.35% in 3 Days

Volatility Forecast: This Volatility forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the implied volatility for a basket of put and call options related to a specific index. It includes 8 volatility indices with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best Volatility Index to trade:. Volatility...
MARKETS
iknowfirst.com

Short Term Stocks Based on Stock Algorithm: Returns up to 5.22% in 3 Days

This Short Term Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best utilities stocks to buy for the whole Industry . It includes 10 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best utilities stocks to buy:. Top 10 Utilities stocks for the long...
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Stock Forecasting Software Based on AI: Returns up to 13.89% in 14 Days

This Transportation Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need stock forecasting software providing predictions for the best stocks to invest in the transport sectors (see Transportation Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Transportation stocks for the long position. Top 10...
MARKETS
iknowfirst.com

ETF To Buy Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 139.03% in 1 Year

This ETF To Buy forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Trade Ideas Based on Predictive Analytics: Returns up to 26.4% in 7 Days

This Trade Ideas forecast is part of the Risk-Conscious Package, as one of I Know First’s equity research solutions. We determine our aggressive stock picks by screening our algorithm daily for higher volatility stocks that present greater opportunities but are also riskier. The full Risk-Conscious Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 40 stocks divided into four main categories:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Chemical Stocks Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 32.0% in 3 Months

This Chemicals Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best chemical stocks to buy for the whole Chemistry Industry (see Chemicals Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best chemical stocks to buy:. Top 10 Chemical stocks...
INDUSTRY
iknowfirst.com

Best Hedge Fund Stocks Based on Genetic Algorithms: Returns up to 949.49% in 1 Year

This Hedge Fund Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks according to I Know First’s stock market algorithm. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to long and short based on artificial intelligence trading strategies:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Stock Market Indices Forecast Based on Deep-Learning: Returns up to 20.01% in 1 Month

This stock market forecast is part of the World Indices Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine our world indices forecast by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full World Indices Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 indices with bullish and bearish signals:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Small Cap Stocks Based on AI: Returns up to 28.44% in 1 Month

The Small Cap Stocks Package includes recommendations by the I Know First algorithm for small cap stocks to buy with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion:. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the long position. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the short position.
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Stock Pickers Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 7.76% in 14 Days

This Stock Pickers forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best utilities stocks to buy for the whole Industry . It includes 10 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best utilities stocks to buy:. Top 10 Utilities stocks for the long position.
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

High Risk Stocks Based on a Self-learning Algorithm: Returns up to 50.68% in 3 Months

This forecast is part of the Risk-Conscious Package, as one of I Know First’s equity research solutions. We determine our aggressive stock picks by screening our algorithm daily for higher volatility stocks that present greater opportunities but are also riskier. The full Risk-Conscious Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 40 stocks divided into four main categories:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Gold Outlook Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 1.16% in 3 Days

This Gold forecast is part of the Commodities Package, one of I Know First’s algorithmic trading solutions. This package gives Gold Outlook predictions for Gold and other precious metals for the various forecasted time frames and includes our algorithmic outlook for:. Gold ETF (GLD) direction. Physical Gold (XAU) direction.
MARKETS

