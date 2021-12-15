This Is Your Body On Pandemic 'Whiplash'

Part of being a female is to experience menstrual cycles every month. Yeah, having your periods could mean several things for your body, like your reproductive organs functioning well and, of course, that you are not pregnant. But the side effects of menstrual cycles like bloating, breakouts, or even mood swings can be physically and emotionally taxing — especially a week or two before the periods. You’ll want to hide under the blanket and make that heating pad your best friend, desperately trying to control the outburst of tears as you binge eat. Yes, we’ve all been there and done that. But did you also know that your monthly cycle could deliver a host of bizarre changes in your body? If not, read on to know what these are and how they impact your menstrual cycle:

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO