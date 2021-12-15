ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Decision Takes Center Stage

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar stayed supported against most of the other major currencies yesterday and today in Asia, with most equity indices finishing another session in the red. It seems that investors are still concerned over the coronavirus and its new variant, but they may have also stayed careful ahead of the...

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost on Thursday...
Stocks nervous as Fed decision awaited

Yet another down day for indices has seen the FTSE 100 fall 40 points, as traders await news from the Federal Reserve. Fed’s tone to be crucial for equities and greenback. Apart from some gains in European markets, stocks remain on the back foot, as investors across the globe prepare for a busy 24 hours in the world of central banking. The most important decision comes through tonight, with the Fed expected to quicken the pace of tapering and also provide an updated dot plot that will allow markets to spend their Christmas and New Year examining the tea leaves and deciding on what 2022 might bring in terms of rate hikes. Today’s CPI figure puts plenty of pressure on the BoE to move, but given how the Omicron situation in the UK appears to have changed so dramatically this week the MPC will feel justified in holding policy unchanged for now.
The Fed taking a more decisive approach on inflation

An unexpected acceleration in US PPI inflation (0.8% M/M and 9.6% Y/Y) yesterday triggered a temporary rise in US bond yields, reinforcing the case for decisive Fed action at today’s policy decision. Part of the move was reversed (in a risk-off context). US yields finally finished the session 2.5 bps/3.0bps higher across the curve, with rise solely due to a higher real yield. German yields, also closed 1.0/1.5 bp higher in a technical rebound. The mix of persistent inflation risk and uncertainty on the impact of omicron for (global) growth weighed on risky assets. US equities lost between 0.3% (Dow) and 1.14% (Nasdaq). The dollar gained modestly (DXY close at 96.57, EUR/USD at 1.126). The yen didn’t profit from save haven flows (USD/JPY close 113.70).
Markets Book Profits Ahead of Fed Decision

Market indexes closed off their session lows this Tuesday, but also could not sustain the afternoon climb toward the green, and slid — much like we saw in Monday’s session — back down in the last half-hour of trading. The Dow finished -0.30%, -105 points, the S&P 500 was -0.74% and the Nasdaq brought up the caboose, -1.14%, or -175.64 points. The small-cap Russell 2000 lost nearly a full percentage point on the day, -0.96%.
Stocks Fall Ahead of Fed Decision This Week

Stocks fell ahead of a major decision by the Federal Reserve expected later this week on how aggressively to combat inflation. The S&P 500 fell 43.05 points, or 0.9%, to 4668.97, pulling back after the benchmark gauge closed last week at its 67th record high of 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 320.04, or 0.9%, to close at 35650.95. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined 217.32, or 1.4%, to 15413.28.
ESG pressure takes center stage at the 2021 Emerging Markets Institute conference

A tumultuous and trying year has brought some positive change to the world, panelists and presenters agreed at this year’s Emerging Markets Institute conference. According to new research from the institute, emerging markets are making notable progress in their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. Hosted by the Emerging...
Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
Analysts Predict Bitcoin Rally After the Fed Meeting

The stocks and crypto market patiently awaits the outcome of the Wednesday, December 15 Federal Reserve meeting. The Fed is expected to provide updated economic forecasts after going through the report on the dynamics of consumer prices for November 2021 by the President Joe Biden administration. Where Will Bitcoin Go?
Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
