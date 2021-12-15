ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets At A Standstill As Omicron Uncertainty And Fed Decision Loom

Asian equity markets are mixed this morning ahead of the announcement from the US Federal Reserve. November economic data for China were mixed as retail sales posted a less than expected 3.9% annual rise but industrial production growth accelerated to 3.8% YoY (from 3.5% in October). Meanwhile, in the US, the...

COLUMN: Markets choppy amid Fed action, omicron spread

One week until Christmas market watchers. The year is finishing to be volatile weather-wise as well as in the markets. This past week’s windstorm that blew through the U.S. plains reminds one of derecho, but without the much-needed rain. Sustained winds as high as 80-100 mph caused Dust Bowl-era type dirt clouds across Kansas as well as Oklahoma and Texas. While the extent of damage to the winter wheat crop is yet to be determined, there are guesses that as much as 10% could be compromised.
