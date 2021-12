U.S. stock index futures wavered between gains and losses overnight as investors looked for direction ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. They're not the only one trying to get a grasp on the present economic landscape, with the central bank itself pivoting drastically in recent weeks. After maintaining that inflation was "transitory" for much of 2021, Fed Chair Jerome Powell "retired" the idea at the last FOMC gathering, and started emphasizing the other side of his dual mandate = "stable prices" over "maximum employment."

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO