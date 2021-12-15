ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Russo: Tom Holland is the soul of the MCU

Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
Tom Holland
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Reacts to Being Named Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Replacement

Joe Russo anointed the Spider-Man actor as Iron Man's true successor. Robert Downey Jr.'s farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a tough pill to swallow for many fans of the billion-dollar franchise, myself included but there's also no doubt in everyone's mind that the MCU is also in the process of finding the next guy who will lead the franchise into the next decade. It's long been debated by Marvel fans which hero should replace Tony Stark not only as the de facto leader of the Avengers but also as the face of the franchise with names like Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel all being part of the conversation.
Bradford Era

Tom Holland: Zendaya is 'shoulder to cry on'

While promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, stars Tom Holland and Zendaya talk about the future of the web-slinger and their close relationship. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7397152e54aa4004add620fe4d100c57.
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Holland wants to play Warhammer with Henry Cavill

Tom Holland and Henry Cavill might be playing some Warhammer together. The action movie stars shared an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, in which Cavill explained his hobby, and Holland seemed all for it. During Cavill’s turn to be interviewed by Norton, the host brings up his enjoyment of...
Den of Geek

Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Introduces ‘Raimi Camera’ Style in MCU

Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon grew up with the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. How could they not? Each actor was at the perfect age of either five or six when the 2002 Spidey movie came out—a game-changing event which featured Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. And the future No Way Home actors were only a few years older when Alfred Molina made his debut as the dastardly Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 in 2004.
Chicot County News

Tom Holland to play Fred Astaire in biopic

Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. The 25-year-old actor confirmed that he will play the legendary dancer, actor and singer in an new film for Sony. Producer Amy Pascal recently suggested that she wanted Tom to play Astaire in the project – in addition to another trilogy of 'Spider-Man' films.
