ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reading fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson after one dead in blaze

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckPcA_0dNKc4mS00

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson following a fatal fire in Reading that has left a number of people unaccounted for.

Thames Valley Police said one person died in the large fire at a property in Grovelands Road.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

The force said the incident is not being treated as terror-related and urged people to avoid the area, with road closures in place.

In a statement on Twitter Thames Valley Police said: “Local agencies are working together at the scene of a large fire at a property in Grovelands Road, Reading.

“Our officers, as well as the fire and ambulance services, are at the site. Sadly, one person is believed to have died, and a number of others are unaccounted for.

“Officers have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of arson and murder and he is in custody at this time.”

The statement added: “If you have any concerns, for loved ones, please try and contact them in the first instance. A dedicated number is being set up for this, and details will follow very shortly.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman and four children found shot dead at California home

A woman and four children were found shot dead at a home in California before police detained a man believed to be the children’s father.The victims were discovered on Sunday night at a home in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) said in a news release.The woman, a girl and three boys were all pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. None of the victims have been named publicly.One of the boys was an infant and all of the children were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta man arrested on murder charge 1 week after roommate found dead

A man was arrested and charged with murder a week after his roommate was found dead in their southwest Atlanta home, police said. Bobby Crawford, 43, was found Tuesday at a location on Ponce de Leon Avenue and taken into custody, Atlanta police said in a news release. He is accused of killing his roommate, 60-year-old Timothy Walker, who was found dead at a house in the 1000 block of Oakland Drive the morning of Nov. 30.
ATLANTA, GA
BBC

Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Murder#Tvp Reading
BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Two men arrested after body found in search for 18-year-old

Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the search for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.The 18-year-old was missing from home for three days after she failed to meet with friends in Plymouth on Saturday.Investigators said on Tuesday that the body of a woman was located near Bovisand, South Hams. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.The family of Ms McLeod has been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said. Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday evening two men from Plymouth had been arrested on suspicion of murder. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sutton house fire: Woman released on bail

A 27-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation into a house fire which killed four young brothers has been released on bail. Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
nbcboston.com

Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Deadly Lawrence Shooting

Police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Lawrence police were called to Crosby Street around 8 p.m. for gunfire, and officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was treated on scene by paramedics and emergency medical technicians...
LAWRENCE, MA
Bristol Press

Man, 60, charged with arson murder in March house fire

NEW LONDON - A New London man was charged Monday with arson murder in connection with a house fire in March that led to the death of a 63-year-old man. James McKinnon was ordered held in lieu of a $1 million bond in court on charges that also included robbery, breach of peace and larceny.
NEW LONDON, CT
13News Now

Man arrested, charged with deadly Accomack arson

ACCOMACK, Va. — Days after New Church Fire & Rescue teams found a man's body in a burning Accomack home, the Virginia State Police have arrested a suspect and charged him with murder and arson. The case goes back to Dec. 4, when the fire department was called to...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy