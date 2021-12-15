ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discontinuation of follow-up care for young people with complex chronic conditions: conceptual definitions and operational components

By Sandra Skogby
 6 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1343 (2021) Cite this article. A substantial proportion of young people with Complex Chronic Conditions (CCCs) experience some degree of discontinuation of follow-up care, which is an umbrella term to describe a broken chain of follow-up. Discontinuation of follow-up care is not clearly...

BioMed Central

Reprogramming of RNA silencing triggered by cucumber mosaic virus infection in Arabidopsis

Maria Luz Annacondia1 & German Martinez ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5215-08661. Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 340 (2021) Cite this article. RNA silencing has an important role mediating sequence-specific virus resistance in plants. The complex interaction of viruses with RNA silencing involves the loading of viral small interfering RNAs (vsiRNAs) into its host ARGONAUTE (AGO) proteins. As a side effect of their antiviral activity, vsiRNAs loading into AGO proteins can also mediate the silencing of endogenous genes. Here, we analyze at the genome-wide level both aspects of the interference of cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) with the RNA silencing machinery of Arabidopsis thaliana.
WILDLIFE
BioMed Central

A cis-regulatory-directed pipeline for the identification of genes involved in cardiac development and disease

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 335 (2021) Cite this article. Congenital heart diseases are the major cause of death in newborns, but the genetic etiology of this developmental disorder is not fully known. The conventional approach to identify the disease-causing genes focuses on screening genes that display heart-specific expression during development. However, this approach would have discounted genes that are expressed widely in other tissues but may play critical roles in heart development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

Population study of the gut microbiome: associations with diet, lifestyle, and cardiometabolic disease

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 188 (2021) Cite this article. The human gut harbors trillions of microbes that play dynamic roles in health. While the microbiome contributes to many cardiometabolic traits by modulating host inflammation and metabolism, there is an incomplete understanding regarding the extent that and mechanisms by which individual microbes impact risk and development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The Framingham Heart Study (FHS) is a multi-generational observational study following participants over decades to identify risk factors for CVD by correlating genetic and phenotypic factors with clinical outcomes. As a large-scale population-based cohort with extensive clinical phenotyping, FHS provides a rich landscape to explore the relationships between the gut microbiome and cardiometabolic traits.
LIFESTYLE
BioMed Central

Transition of care in stroke patients discharged home: a single-center prospective cohort study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1350 (2021) Cite this article. Approximately two-thirds of the patients admitted to the hospital with an ischemic stroke are discharged directly home. Discontinuity of care may result in avoidable patient harm, re-admissions and even death. We hypothesized that the transfer of information is most essential in this patient group since any future care for these patients relies solely on the information that is available to the care provider responsible at that time.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

splatPop: simulating population scale single-cell RNA sequencing data

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 341 (2021) Cite this article. Population-scale single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is now viable, enabling finer resolution functional genomics studies and leading to a rush to adapt bulk methods and develop new single-cell-specific methods to perform these studies. Simulations are useful for developing, testing, and benchmarking methods but current scRNA-seq simulation frameworks do not simulate population-scale data with genetic effects. Here, we present splatPop, a model for flexible, reproducible, and well-documented simulation of population-scale scRNA-seq data with known expression quantitative trait loci. splatPop can also simulate complex batch, cell group, and conditional effects between individuals from different cohorts as well as genetically-driven co-expression.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Direct phone communication to primary care physician to plan discharge from hospital: feasibility and benefits

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1352 (2021) Cite this article. The discharge summary is the main vector of communication at the time of hospital discharge, but it is known to be insufficient. Direct phone contact between hospitalist and primary care physician (PCP) at discharge could ensure rapid transmission of information, improve patient safety and promote interprofessional collaboration. The objective of this study was to evaluate the feasibility and benefit of a phone call from hospitalist to PCP to plan discharge.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Using knowledge translation to establish a model of hospital-based early supported community reintegration for stroke patients in South Korea

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1359 (2021) Cite this article. In 2019, the South Korean government started designating rehabilitation medical institutions to facilitate the early return of patients with stroke (PWS) to their communities after discharge. However, a detailed operating model has not yet been suggested. We aimed to develop a hospital-based early supported community reintegration model for PWS that is suitable for South Korea based on knowledge translation in cooperation with clinical experts and PWS.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Beyondcell: targeting cancer therapeutic heterogeneity in single-cell RNA-seq data

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 187 (2021) Cite this article. We present Beyondcell, a computational methodology for identifying tumour cell subpopulations with distinct drug responses in single-cell RNA-seq data and proposing cancer-specific treatments. Our method calculates an enrichment score in a collection of drug signatures, delineating therapeutic clusters (TCs) within cellular populations. Additionally, Beyondcell determines the therapeutic differences among cell populations and generates a prioritised sensitivity-based ranking in order to guide drug selection. We performed Beyondcell analysis in five single-cell datasets and demonstrated that TCs can be exploited to target malignant cells both in cancer cell lines and tumour patients. Beyondcell is available at: https://gitlab.com/bu_cnio/beyondcell.
CANCER
BioMed Central

A benchmark of structural variation detection by long reads through a realistic simulated model

Nicolas Dierckxsens ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8051-66021,2, Tong Li2, Joris R. Vermeesch1 &. Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 342 (2021) Cite this article. Accurate simulations of structural variation distributions and sequencing data are crucial for the development and benchmarking of new tools. We develop Sim-it, a straightforward tool for the simulation of both structural variation and long-read data. These simulations from Sim-it reveal the strengths and weaknesses for current available structural variation callers and long-read sequencing platforms. With these findings, we develop a new method (combiSV) that can combine the results from structural variation callers into a superior call set with increased recall and precision, which is also observed for the latest structural variation benchmark set developed by the GIAB Consortium.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

MultiMAP: dimensionality reduction and integration of multimodal data

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 346 (2021) Cite this article. Multimodal data is rapidly growing in many fields of science and engineering, including single-cell biology. We introduce MultiMAP, a novel algorithm for dimensionality reduction and integration. MultiMAP can integrate any number of datasets, leverages features not present in all datasets, is not restricted to a linear mapping, allows the user to specify the influence of each dataset, and is extremely scalable to large datasets. We apply MultiMAP to single-cell transcriptomics, chromatin accessibility, methylation, and spatial data and show that it outperforms current approaches. On a new thymus dataset, we use MultiMAP to integrate cells along a temporal trajectory. This enables quantitative comparison of transcription factor expression and binding site accessibility over the course of T cell differentiation, revealing patterns of expression versus binding site opening kinetics.
COMPUTERS
BioMed Central

Aging through the time of COVID-19: a survey of self-reported healthcare access

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1355 (2021) Cite this article. Chronic conditions are common and require ongoing continuous management and preventive measures. The COVID-19 pandemic may have affected the management of chronic conditions by delaying care. We sought to understand the impact of personal characteristics (i.e., age) and healthcare factors (i.e., access to a provider) on healthcare access in a sample of Americans 50 years of age or older during COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Changes in proportionate cardiovascular mortality in patients with chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions in the United States, 1999"“2018

Treatment options for several chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions have expanded in recent years. This may have implications for evolving competing risks for chronic inflammation-associated comorbidities, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Yet sparse data exist on patterns over time in cardiovascular mortality for chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions. We used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 1999"“2018 Multiple Causes of Death database to investigate patterns in CVD mortality from January 1, 1999 to December 31, 2018 in several infectious and inflammatory conditions. Specifically, we determined age-adjusted proportionate CVD mortality separately for patients with the following conditions (as well as the general population): hepatitis C virus (HCV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), psoriasis (PSO), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Proportionate CVD mortality differed significantly in 1999 and 2018 for each condition compared with the general population (p"‰<"‰0.0001). Proportionate CVD mortality decreased steadily in the general population (40.9 to 30.6%) but increased for patients with HCV (7.0 to 10.2%) and HIV (1.9 to 6.7%). For IBD, PSO, RA, and SLE, proportionate CVD mortality initially decreased followed by plateauing or increasing rates. Underlying disease-specific pathophysiologies, changes in natural history, and competing risks of chronic end-organ diseases contributing to these differences merit further study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
theiet.org

Biosensors could help people with complex health conditions

A new study suggests that wearable sensor technology could be a feasible way to monitor health-related behaviour in people with complex health conditions. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada. According to Karen Van Ooteghem, a researcher in kinesiology and health sciences at Waterloo,...
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Hidden biases in germline structural variant detection

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 347 (2021) Cite this article. Genomic structural variations (SV) are important determinants of genotypic and phenotypic changes in many organisms. However, the detection of SV from next-generation sequencing data remains challenging. Results. In this study, DNA from a Chinese family quartet is sequenced at...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH

