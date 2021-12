Without much fanfare, the Pokémon Center UK website has soft-launched two years after the pop-up. The Pokémon Center UK is currently in beta, with a small selection of items to browse through. A notice on the site reads, “Welcome to Pokémon Center UK. Congratulations on being one of the first to discover this site—our recent expansion of the Pokémon Center! We’re excited to welcome you with the best possible experience, but this site is still in its early stages, so you may see a few hiccups.” You can also subscribe to an email newsletter to keep up to date on the site.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO