New York [United States], December 7 (ANI): India promotes a culture of peace as a part of its commitment to global order, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Culture of Peace is the cornerstone of the global order to build inclusive and tolerant societies. Under the auspices of the United Nations, the promotion of a culture of peace has expanded into a global discourse, according to the statement issued by MEA.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO