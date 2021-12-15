10 festive books to get you in the mood for Christmas

Although winter is the season of freezing weather and sunsets that happen way too early, it’s the perfect atmosphere for some romance. It’s the best time of year for cuddling to keep warm, plus all those days spent cooped up indoors by the fire can help you really get to know someone. However, astrology always has a few tricks up its sleeve, and if you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the most romantic winter 2021 experience, I’ve got you covered. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, or Aquarius, there’s a strong chance you’ll be the main character in an unforgettable love story this winter.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO