ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mild temps continue today; late-day showers possible

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5DNq_0dNKZVF700

Today will be mild and warm, but there is a chance for a late-day shower or two.

Highs Wednesday will be in the low-50s once again. A few showers are possible late Wednesday into early Wednesday night.

It will be very mild again on Thursday with highs close to 60 degrees.

The next chance of steady rain looks to come in on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqXbp_0dNKZVF700

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a late-day shower. High of 52.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy and milder. High of 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 54.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. High of 46.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 41.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmOCd_0dNKZVF700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1vD9_0dNKZVF700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRtF7_0dNKZVF700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WAwBc_0dNKZVF700

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kyweathercenter.com

Near Normal Temps For A Few Days

Good afternoon, folks. For this December, today is a brutally cold one across the Commonwealth with temps ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s. As we head into Christmas week, temps look rather seasonable for the next several days before bouncing up ahead of a series of storm systems leading to a pattern change.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Showers Possible Tues., Dry and Warmer Week, Christmas Looks Mild

We'll see a decrease in clouds overnight, leading to a cold night. Lows by Monday morning will be in the low 30s, with mid 20s in the mountains. Monday we're looking at partly cloudy and colder conditions. Highs will run below average, and only top out near 50 in the Upstate, with mid 40s in the mountains. Clouds will be increasing during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Despite Mild Temps, Cool Sunday Due To Wind

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A breezy Sunday will feel much cooler than what the temperature says. Though the high in the Twin Cities will be 31 degrees, WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak says the wind will make it feel 10-15 degrees cooler across the state. (credit: CBS) A cold front will approach overnight, causing temperatures to drop throughout the day Monday. By the evening commute, the Twin Cities will be in the low teens. By Tuesday, temperatures will fall to single digits across the state. On Tuesday morning, light, but shovelable, snow will fall in northern Minnesota. There is a chance of precipitation on Christmas Eve, but it’s too early to tell definitively, Augustyniak said.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: First Minnesota Firefighter Dies From COVID-19 Moorhead Police: ‘Several’ People Found Dead Inside Home Holidazzle's Return Fuels Enthusiasm For Reinvigoration Of Downtown Minneapolis Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, 'I'm Sorry It Happened' Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
News 12

News 12

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy