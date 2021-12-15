Mild temps continue today; late-day showers possible

Today will be mild and warm, but there is a chance for a late-day shower or two.

Highs Wednesday will be in the low-50s once again. A few showers are possible late Wednesday into early Wednesday night.

It will be very mild again on Thursday with highs close to 60 degrees.

The next chance of steady rain looks to come in on Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a late-day shower. High of 52.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy and milder. High of 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 54.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. High of 46.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 41.