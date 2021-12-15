ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Curtis Jones hands Liverpool boost

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Liverpool have confirmed Curtis Jones returned to training on Tuesday. The young English midfielder has been recovering from a freak...

Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Discounts#Newcastle United#Tribal Football
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: We're in good conversations with Salah

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says contract talks with Mohamed Salah are progressing. Liverpool have tied down a number of senior players to new deals this season and Klopp is not worried about the pace of negotiations between the club and star forward Salah. "We are in really good conversations," the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle learn Atletico Madrid price for Trippier

Atletico Madrid are willing to sell Kieran Trippier in January. Newcastle United are targeting the England fullback. And Atletico boss Simeone would be willing to let Trippier go if he can recoup £15million and find a suitable replacement, says the Daily Mail. Trippier is a player valued highly by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick tells board to forget Pogba - for 2 reasons

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick believes the board shouldn't seek to renew the contract of Paul Pogba. The France midfielder's deal expires at the end of the season and the board are offering him new terms. However, the Guardian says Rangnick believes United should allow Pogba to run down his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

BVB chief Watzke: I know Liverpool boss Klopp wants to come back

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke says the door will always be open for Jurgen Klopp to return. The Liverpool manager left BVB for Liverpool over five years ago. Watzke told BILD: "He can come back when he wants, but not as a coach. If at any time he had the feeling that he would like to return to us, all the doors are open. We talk often and I don't think he wants to be a manager forever.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Man Utd midfielder Angel Gomes scores first Lille goal in Ligue 1

Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes scored his first domestic goal for Lille on Saturday. Gomes left United just over a year ago and spent last season on-loan with Boavista. Gomes, 21, started training at United's academy from the age of six and he made his first-team debut 10 years...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wilshere: Juventus midfielder Ramsey would be great for Newcastle

Jack Wilshere says former Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsey would be a good signing for Newcastle. The Juventus midfielder is being linked with the Magpies. Wilshere told talkSPORT: “He would be a great signing for them. It's a massive club, Newcastle. “He obviously had a successful spell at Arsenal, went...
PREMIER LEAGUE

