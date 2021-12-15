ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool defender Konate: No arrogant players here

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIbrahima Konate loves that there is no arrogance in the Liverpool dressing room. The Frenchman has been in-and-out of the team at Liverpool since joining from RB Leipzig in...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds to let defender leave next month

Liverpool have reportedly put a £15 million price tag on Nat Phillips, with a view to selling the defender in January. Phillips made 20 appearances last season – winning the club’s player of the month award in March – as the Reds wrestled with an unprecedented injury crisis at the back, but it always felt like his long-term future lay away from Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arrogance#Rb Leipzig#Discounts#Frenchman#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Liverpool trailing as Chelsea in advanced talks for Torino defender Bremer

Chelsea have jumped ahead of Liverpool in the race for Torino defender Gleison Bremer. Tuttosport says Liverpool have fallen down the pecking order in the race to sign Bremer. The Reds have been linked with the Torino centre-back over the past few months, after he has impressed in Serie A, as have Tottenham Hotspur.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Tottenham – Liverpool player ratings

Tottenham – Liverpool player ratings were wild to dish out as a crazy encounter took place in north London. The game swung back and forth as Tottenham took the lead through Harry Kane, then Liverpool came surging back as Diogo Jota made it 1-1 and Andy Robertson then made it 2-1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa make cash bid for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez

Aston Villa have made a move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. The Birmingham Mail says Aston Villa have reportedly submitted an offer to Liverpool for Gomez. Gomez has been linked with a move to Villa following the arrival of Anfield legend Steven Gerrard, who moved to Villa Park at the start of last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

BVB chief Watzke: I know Liverpool boss Klopp wants to come back

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke says the door will always be open for Jurgen Klopp to return. The Liverpool manager left BVB for Liverpool over five years ago. Watzke told BILD: "He can come back when he wants, but not as a coach. If at any time he had the feeling that he would like to return to us, all the doors are open. We talk often and I don't think he wants to be a manager forever.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Tottenham just kicked the ball as far as possible

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp branded Antonio Conte's Tottenham long ball after yesterday's 2-2 draw. Klopp took a swipe in his post-match press conference at Tottenham's tactics when he claimed "they just kicked it as far as possible" . "Let's start with the result, maybe the result is fine and would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Salah named Fans' Footballer of the Year

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been named the Fans' Footballer of the Year award for 2021. Salah retains his crown after also winning last year's inaugural edition. The Egyptian came out on top following a stunning calendar year, which saw him score 24 goals in 40 Premier League appearances. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: Community Player Ratings

Well, that was certainly exciting! Tottenham hosted Liverpool in their first match in two weeks, but despite a plethora of chances couldn’t put away a Reds team that went down to ten men late in the second half. Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min both scored goals as Spurs came back from behind; Liverpool got goals from Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson, before Robertson was sent off with a VAR-assisted straight red after sweeping the legs of Emerson Royal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

One of those matches that was bursting at the seams, but where everyone felt they could have had a bit more.It was also one of the games of the season, that may go some way to deciding the season. There is now the daylight of three points between Liverpool and Manchester City, although there was very little clarity to the decisions that dictated this pulsating 2-2 draw between Jurgen Klopp’s team and Tottenham Hotspur.That will give rise to more rounds of debate over who exactly benefits from what, although that no longer just applies to arguments about circuit-breakers or Covid-enforced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'He's De Bruyne, Beckham And Gerrard' - Gary Neville on Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Manchester United defender turned Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has been speaking about Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold describing him as a 'phenomenon'. Liverpool and Spurs played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and the marauding right-back was once again pivotal to the Reds attacking threat.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy