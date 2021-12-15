ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Preview: Forecasts from 16 major banks, taper bells

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Federal Reserve will announce monetary policy decisions and release the updated Summary of Projections on Wednesday, December 15 at 19:00 GMT. As we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations as forecast by analysts and researchers of 16 major banks. The Federal Reserve is...

www.fxstreet.com

Related
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Markets Will Soon Demand The Fed Pause The Taper

The FOMC meeting was not a bullish event for stocks, but instead a massive downgrade of stocks. Well, the FOMC meeting has come and gone and not only lived up to expectations but exceeded them. The Fed said it would accelerate the taper, while the dot plot was much more hawkish than anticipated based on the Fed Funds futures for 2022.
MARKETS
investing.com

Global Markets Rally After Fed Taper Decision

US indices closed higher on Wednesday and continued to rally on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve ( Fed ) indicated its intention to end pandemic policy support by March next year. At the last monetary policy meeting for the year, (14-15 December 2021) the Fed “announced it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March 2022, paving the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, as policymakers voiced concerns over persistently high inflation against a backdrop of a steady recovery in the labour market,” Reuters reported. The central bank doubled the pace of taper to $30 billion a month after the central bank decided at its November meeting to begin reducing the monthly pace of its “net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. However, the Fed noted that risks to the economic outlook remain due to the uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the economy, while reiterating that interest rates will be held at record-low levels until maximum employment is achieved. FOMC members also revised the 2022 inflation forecast up to 2.60% from 2.20% projected in September, while the unemployment rate is seen falling to 3.50%,” the Fed stated.
STOCKS
Washington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Has the Fed Started Tapering?

The financial world spent much of 2021 arguing over when “the taper” would begin. In the U.S. it arrived, and there’s no end of questions about its impact. Tapering is shorthand for a gradual end to the massive bond-buying program the Federal Reserve unleashed in early 2020, when the pandemic crashed the economy. The Fed is hoping to find a balance between supporting a still-vulnerable economy while containing the inflationary pressures sparked by the pandemic’s ebb. Among its peers, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appeared furthest from tapering their own bond programs, while other central banks, particularly in Latin America, rushed to raise interest rates in an effort to cool price increases.
U.S. POLITICS
FXStreet.com

Fed delivers on taper expectations, Bank of England, and ECB in focus

Last night’s Fed meeting saw the central bank accelerate its tapering program to $30bn a month, from January as expected, while adopting a slightly more hawkish outlook when it comes to tackling the risks of rising inflation. Fed officials also brought forward their expectations of rate hikes to three...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The BOE surprises with a rate hike

Currencies get sold on Wednesday. Good Day… And a Tub Thumpin’ Thursday to one and all! Well, I had some technical difficulties with the letter yesterday, like, the FWIW article didn’t show up on your letter, I’ll try it again today… And there were other obstacles… But I carried on… So, I read T’was The Night Before Christmas to my darling daughter, Dawn’s kindergarten class yesterday… I had a blast doing it, as I do every year. (except when I didn’t get to read to them last year) The little girls sat right in front and their focus was rapt on me and the book… The little boys… well, not so much! HA! I forget to tell you about the spots on my head yesterday… Sorry… Turns out they aren’t cancerous yet, and I was given some cream to apply on them… No burning, no cutting… YAHOO! Yesterday, I told you how the night before I hadn’t slept but an hour or two… Well, I made up for that yesterday afternoon! I was out like a light for hours! Jack Jezzro is playing his guitar to the song: Home For The Holidays to greet me this morning…
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues to move up despite hawkish Fed

Gold holds post-Fed rebound from two-month low, sluggish of late. Fed’s faster tapering, hawkish dot-plot failed to supersede Omicron fears, indecision over rate hike timing. ECB is likely to signal PEPP conclusion but economic forecasts are the key. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) presses on in the Asian session benefitting from...
BUSINESS
investing.com

The Taper Is the Easy Part: What to Expect From the Fed’s Review

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s last meeting of the year is also probably the most anticipated, and could bring a hawkish tone after Tuesday’s producer price data confirmed that inflationary pressures may feed through into next year. Here’s what the markets are expecting from policy makers on various fronts.
U.S. POLITICS
Street.Com

Fed Will Speed Tapering, Keep Rates Low in Major Inflation Decision

The Federal Reserve will accelerate its tapering of monetary stimulus in what could be the first move towards increasing historically low interest rates. The federal agency said it may also set the stage for three potential rate hikes in the coming year. The Fed is expected to double the pace...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

What is the Fed taper? An economist explains

Tapering refers to the Federal Reserve policy of unwinding the massive purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities it's been making to shore up the economy during the pandemic. The unconventional monetary policy of buying assets is commonly known as quantitative easing. The Fed first adopted this policy during the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Markets Tremble As Fed Ponders Taper

Fed meeting today will be critical - all eyes on taper speed and dots. Dollar climbs, stocks dive after US producer prices surge. UK inflation spike revives BoE rate bets, gold rolls over. Fed in the spotlight. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to accelerate the pace at which it...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Heading for lower lows on anticipated hawkish FOMC

The US Federal Reserve is expected to speed up the pace of tapering. The dollar gains momentum heading into the most relevant event of the month. XAU/USD is technically bearish, although the upcoming direction depends on the Fed. Spot gold trades near a fresh December low of $1,764.24 a troy...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Fed Will Double Pace of Tapering

In his post-meeting press conference on Dec. 15, 2021, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will double the rate at which it reduces monthly asset purchases, a process known as tapering. Specifically, the Fed will reduce its monthly purchases of U.S. Treasury securities by $20 billion each month and its purchases of U.S. agency securities by $10 billion each month.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

FOMC preview: Taper timeline likely to be cut in half

The final Federal Reserve decision of the year is here and it's highly likely to include a hawkish move to speed the pace of the taper. In August, the strong consensus in markets was a slow taper followed by a period of reflection and then slow rate hikes. Most were willing to follow the Fed in the belief that inflation would be transitory.
BUSINESS

