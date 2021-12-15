ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer: Why is Russia’s Putin so focused on Ukraine?

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia’s relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his “red lines”. Here are three...

hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
The Atlantic

World War III?

I’ll keep this brief because there’s only so much gloom we can shoulder before the holidays, but anyone who pays attention to foreign policy—you, me, NATO, folks like that—are all wondering if Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to use the huge military force he’s building up along the border with Ukraine.
batonrougenews.net

What will Russia do if US/NATO shoots down its security proposals

Russia submitted two documents last week to the United States as an offer of long-term security guarantees ? a draft US-Russia treaty and an agreement with NATO. They are written in a language that borders on ultimatum. That's according to Moscow's leading foreign policy expert, Fyodor Lukyanov, who is considered...
Reuters

Russia suspends fruit imports from some Turkish, Iranian suppliers

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has suspended imports of fruit including lemons, mandarins, peppers, grapes and pomegranates from 33 Turkish and Iranian producers, citing alleged food safety violations, the consumer health watchdog said on Monday. Such restrictions are often seen as politically motivated, although Russia denies that. NATO member Turkey and...
AFP

German defence minister says Russia cannot 'dictate' to NATO

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine. She spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which along with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia is worried about security after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine. "We have to resolve the tense situation we are in now both diplomatically and with credible deterrence," Lambrecht told reporters. "We have to talk with each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward. That is right and important," she added at Lithuania's Rukla military base.
The Associated Press

Poland, Lithuania back Ukraine, urge Russia sanctions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland and Lithuania joined Ukraine on Monday to call for stronger Western sanctions against Moscow amid a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border that has fueled fears of an invasion. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has amassed 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine...
whtc.com

NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture, Germany says

RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) – NATO will discuss Russia’s security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the alliance’s military posture, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday on a visit to German troops based in Lithuania to deter a Russian attack. On Friday, Moscow set...
