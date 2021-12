Leaders of Bulgaria and Greece on Monday discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with an emphasis on reducing their reliance on Russian gas through the speedy completion of a key gas interconnector linking the neighboring countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is the first European leader to visit Bulgaria since the formation of a new government there, met with his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, and the country’s president, Rumen Radev. “The project is of strategic importance for Bulgaria and Greece and the two countries have already agreed to complete it as quickly as possible," Mitsotakis noted after...

