If You Find a Diamond Here, It’s Yours

The policy at the Crater of Diamonds State Park, in the woods near Murfreesboro, Arkansas, is “finders, keepers.” Private, professional diamond mining is a complex and highly technical business, but on this swath of state land dedicated miners and tourists passing through on a whim dig through the soil with simple equipment: small trowels, sieves, their bare hands. At one of the world’s only diamond-bearing fields that’s open to the public, they pick through trays of small stones, and rinse and sift pans of earth in a practice reminiscent of the Gold Rush. In Caitlyn Greene’s documentary short “The Diamond,” the field shows itself to be a site of not just prospecting but also remarkable reflection. When Greene filmed the documentary, in the summer of 2019, miners, talking about what brought them to the crater, opened up to her about all kinds of personal history. The arcs of love affairs, the wounds of war, and life-changing injuries all came to the surface.

MURFREESBORO, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO