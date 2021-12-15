ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs. Everton, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a weekend where all three title contenders notched narrow, one-goal victories thanks to penalty kicks, Manchester City put an absolute marker down yesterday with a 7-0 (seven!) beatdown of Leeds United. Now it’s up to both Liverpool...

Yardbarker

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Everton | Premier League

Chelsea's recent poor run of form continues after dropping points yet again following a draw at home to Everton. From the get go, Chelsea were dominant in their performance but struggled to capitalise on their decent start. In the second half, Mason Mount gave the Blues the lead. Just minutes...
Person
Mateo Kovačić
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Premier League Decision to Not Postpone Chelsea vs Everton Despite Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an honest verdict on whether the Blues' Premier League clash with Everton should have been postponed. Tuchel's side were without five players due to COVID-19 related issues but the Premier League allowed the game to go ahead. Speaking after a disappointing 1-1 draw with...
SB Nation

Benitez commends Everton reaction in Chelsea draw

Everton had to summon up a defensive performance unlike many others they have managed this season to come away with a draw against Chelsea last night. Despite being shorn of over half the regular starters, the Blues rode a combination of luck, discipline, effort and awful finishing from the hosts to earn a point that sees the Toffees stay in 14th in the Premier League table.
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Everton | Premier League

Chelsea were impotent in a 1-1 stalemate with a makeshift Everton side at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday night. Both sides had to go back to the drawing board on the team sheet front, with the Blues hit by an outbreak of Covid and the Merseyside outfit plagued in a more metaphorical sense by injuries. The depleted squads made for depleted performances.
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Chelsea 1-1 Everton Match Highlights | Premier League

Chelsea drop more points as their poor form continues with a draw at home to Rafael Benitez's Everton and you can watch the match highlights here. Chelsea scraped a win at the weekend against Leeds United with a 94th minute penalty, but their luck ran out tonight. In what has been their worst run of the season, Chelsea now find themselves four points behind the top of the league.
The Independent

Chelsea’s system short-circuited against Everton and is in need of a reset

After a match spent furiously huffing and puffing from his technical area, berating his side’s every poor decision and wasted pass in a constant monologue, Thomas Tuchel was finally lost for words. “Today is a freak result for this kind of match,” he protested. “So where to start? Where to point the finger?”In truth though, for all Chelsea’s relentless, almost machine-like success under the German, the pain of their inexplicable draw against an injury-stricken Everton was achingly familiar. A system ordinarily and obsessively fine-tuned to perfection, there is no escaping that Tuchel’s side has been short-circuiting in recent...
SB Nation

Everton Women at Tottenham: The Opposition View

While Everton’s home game against Leicester City in the Premier League today has been postponed, the Women’s side are still in action as they are down in London taking on a surprising Tottenham Hotspur Women’s side that has had an excellent start to their season so far. Spurs currently sit in third place in the FA Women’s Super League but are jockeying with a couple of teams for that coveted Champions League spot.
SB Nation

Everton at Chelsea: Tactical Review | Youngsters The Key

When looking at the team sheet for Everton on Thursday night, you could be forgiven for thinking it was a second round Carabao Cup tie, with many first team players rested and plenty of young talent getting some game time. Unfortunately, due to Everton’s injury ridden squad, this was the best XI they could field away to the European Champions Chelsea. Credit to them, it was the young talent who certainly gave a helping hand in Everton grabbing a much-needed point at Stamford Bridge.
Sports
