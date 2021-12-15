ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Rushing to Meet Client Demands, Law Firms Risk Alienating Diverse Lawyers

By Patrick Smith
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInadvertent tokenism can exist anywhere there are underrepresented groups, which encompasses virtually all of the Am Law 100. The lure of the practice is that clients want diverse teams, and outside firms want to illustrate they can provide those. The way to mitigate the practice starts well...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Remote Risk: Why Don't Firms Restrict Where Their Lawyers Can Work?

Lawyers may not be in office as much these days, but they also may not always be home. With the flexibility that remote and hybrid work policies afford, it’s likely that some attorneys are working from friend’s houses, public workspaces or even cafes and restaurants. Of course, there...
Law.com

'The Proof Is in the Pudding': Why Focus on Billing Is Paying Off for Law Firms

Law firms' focus on billing and collections continued in 2021, with a 2.1% decrease in the collections cycle and a 12.4% increase in inventory. According to the 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, such discipline was a 'silver lining' from the onset of COVID-19 that again fueled revenue and profit gains this year.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Law Firms#Dei#Coston Consulting#Corporate America
Law.com

Law Firms Are Focused on Diversity, but Ignoring Equity and Inclusion: The Morning Minute

DIVERSITY AND EXCLUSION - Law firms have dedicated a great deal of focus to increasing diversity, but many are falling short on enacting meaningful changes to improve equity and inclusion, Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports. Not only does that undermine retention efforts, it can also create a dynamic of tokenism, which can alienate people from underrepresented groups. Clients increasingly expect that their matters will be handled by diverse teams of outside counsel. Rushing to meet those expectations, firms too often prioritize diversity on paper over meaningful inclusion, according to a number of industry observers. “We’ve heard from countless in-house counsel that there is often a bait-and-switch that occurs from the initial RFP process to when they see the first bill and the team who is doing the work,” Caren Stacy, CEO of Diversity Lab, told Smith in an email. “Billing data often shows that the outside counsel team is not nearly as diverse as the pitch materials indicated or the diverse individuals are doing low-level work without much visibility to and interaction with the client.”
LAW
trust.org

U.S. diversity push for lawyers, agents to tackle housing crisis

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former non-profit worker Christine Hernandez had never considered becoming a housing attorney, but after 2015, when she got priced out of her home in Oakland, California, she thought a lot about the issue. Over the next five years, Hernandez and her family went...
ADVOCACY
Lumia UK

Recognizing partner law firms for furthering diversity in the legal profession

In 2008, we launched the Law Firm Diversity Program (LFDP) to reward our law firm partners who make progress in diversifying their workforce. We are committed to accelerating this progress, and in the last 13 years, we’ve seen consistent and steady progress in legal workforce diversification, including an almost 33% increase of hours worked on Microsoft’s behalf by lawyers from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, LGBTQI+, persons with disabilities and veterans.
BUSINESS
Reuters

As corporate clients emphasize ESG, law firms should be leading the pack

December 10, 2021 - Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) has gone from a ubiquitous corporate buzzword to a critical consideration for companies looking to remain competitive in a marketplace that is pushing for more social and ethical accountability. The "E" component of ESG — the environmental and sustainability concerns — loom particularly large in the social collective consciousness following two years fraught with natural disasters and public health concerns.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Infrastructure Bill, Uptick in Regs Approvals Bring Demand to Drones Practices for Some DC-Area Law Firms

Drone law is becoming increasingly lucrative for D.C. firms. The work requires focussed expertise but also strong multi practice cooperation. Global law firm Hogan Lovells and others have turned a niche area of law and policy into a growing practice area that is taking advantage of a quickly-developing area of technology, thanks to new federal funding opportunities and a race for technology use case approvals.
LAW
Law.com

As Law Firm Staffs Shrink and Specialize, Costs Actually Grow

Firms are generally expected to increase their investment in business professionals going forward. The number of secretaries is decreasing at most firms, but the new roles they're creating require special expertise. In-demand roles include pricing specialists, business development professionals, and technology staff. Even amid a pandemic that initially caused law...
ECONOMY
The Press

Davtyan Law Firm comprises over 50 lawyers and staff has helped employees pursue more than 1,800 cases, a large percentage of which have even led to successful class action lawsuits.

Davtyan Law Firm Founder Leads New Era for Employment Law by Protecting the Rights of California's Working Class. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emil Davtyan's law firm, Davtyan Law Firm, has protected the rights of hundreds of thousands of workers, and in the process recovered over $150 million for California's blue-collar community.
LAW
Law.com

Quinn Emanuel to Let US Lawyers Work Remotely on Permanent Basis

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is ushering in an era of permanent remote work, announcing Monday that all its U.S. lawyers are free to work from wherever they wish. The firm becomes the first in the Am Law 100 to delink its personnel from their offices, following in the footsteps of Big Four firm PwC and tech companies like Square, Zillow and Shopify.
POLITICS
Law.com

Partner Promotions in Big Law Highlight Talent War Divides

New partner classes at Morgan Lewis, Dechert and Faegre Drinker ballooned this year compared to last. This follows an industrywide trend, as firms aim to retain lawyers by offering more of them a path to partnership. Industry leaders said it's important to note many of the promotions do note come...
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Special Synergy Between Transactions and Litigation Is Elevating Elite Firms

Scan through the Am Law 100 rankings and you won’t be surprised to find that most firms at the top have large and well-established corporate practices. Deals and transactions are the lifeblood of many major firms. They provide consistent work, command high rates and often generate work in other practice areas, including tax, antitrust, regulatory and executive compensation.
LAW
mpamag.com

How one firm is serving clients without impacting its hours of operation

For many mortgage professionals across Canada, the advent of remote working as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the biggest adjustments ever to take place in their careers, with in-person client meetings becoming a thing of the past and virtual solutions suddenly taking centre stage. Not so...
EDUCATION
L.A. Weekly

Client Care, Elevated: How Sang Min Lim Law Firm & Sang Min Lim Real Estate is Revolutionizing the Real Estate and Legal Field

Most people would never consider the legal profession as one that could bring people together. Even fewer people would think of law as something that could do that either, but for Sang Min Lim, whose Korean name is 임상민 and Chinese name is 林相旻, a business broker, a realtor, an attorney, a founder of Sang Min Lim Law Firm & Sang Min Lim Real Estate focusing on Southern California and Nevada, practicing law gave him the chance to do just that.
REAL ESTATE
cfainstitute.org

Gender Diversity in the Board Room: The Firm Size Factor

What role does firm size play in the relationship between board gender diversity and firm performance?. Sana Mohsni and Alia Shata of Carleton University explored that question in their 2021 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Investment Research Award-winning paper, “Board Gender Diversity and Firm Performance: The Role of Firm Size.”
BUSINESS
Law.com

Discovery Faces Shareholder Suit Over Proposed Transaction With AT&T's WarnerMedia

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Discovery and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Weisslaw LLP, seeks to enjoin a proposed transaction that would combine AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit with Discovery to create a standalone entertainment company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-09799, Finger v. Discovery, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy