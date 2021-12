With both the ECB and BoE meetings now behind us, how do we assess the impact on the currencies and what it means going forward?. Interestingly, there were no major surprises on either side. The BoE moved slightly earlier while the ECB tweaked its asset purchases, with the result being that the PEPP comes to an end in March while the support it provided is only slowly phased out over an additional six months.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO