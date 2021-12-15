ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU, Germany send new warnings to Russia over Ukraine

By RAF CASERT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOH7N_0dNKRSJG00
Belgium EU Eastern Partnership Summit French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, speak with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, during an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. European Union leaders meet Wednesday with partner nations on its eastern borders, with the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border as the main point of focus. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP) (Kenzo Tribouillard)

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The chief of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the EU can adopt "unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.''

And in a sign of visible support, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a special meeting Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the eve of an EU summit where the military standoff will be a key point on the agenda.

Von der Leyen told the European Parliament that economic sanctions are already in place targeting Russia’s finance, energy and sectors because of its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014 and actions since that the West sees as increasingly aggressive.

Scholz, Germany's new chancellor, reinforced von der Leyen's message, telling the lower house of the German parliament that “any violation of territorial integrity will have its price -- a high price -- and we will speak with one voice on this together with our European partners and our trans-Atlantic allies.”

Compounding the testy relations with Moscow, Germany decided Wednesday to expel two Russian diplomats after a court concluded that Moscow was behind the killing of a Chechen man in Berlin two years ago.

U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as part of a smear campaign.

In draft conclusions for Thursday's summit of EU leaders seen by The Associated Press, the 27 nations promise that “any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response.”

The EU would coordinate any sanctions package with the United States and Britain. The G7 group of nations have equally been scathing in critisism of Russia.

None though have been specific about the nature of increased sanctions, arguing that keeping it under wraps gives them a diplomatic edge since Russian President Vladimir Putin would remain in the dark about the consequences of an invasion until he actually sends troops across the border, according to several officials.

It also remains unclear whether Germany would suspend the approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that comes from Russia, in what could be a key element in any sanctions package.

If some nations see an attack as imminent, others, like France and Germany, believe there is still time for diplomacy to work. Scholz called for talks on the Ukraine-Russia tensions.

"We must be prepared frequently to attempt to reach agreement, attempt to break out of the spiral of escalation,” Scholz told German lawmakers on Wednesday.

In 2015, France and Germany brought Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table and brokered a peace agreement that helped end large-scale hostilities in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists since 2014. Still the conflict that left 14,000 dead has simmered.

Scholz warned that more talks “must not be misunderstood as a new German ‘Ostpolitik,’” referring to West German Chancellor Willy Brandt’s policy of détente toward the communist Eastern bloc in the early 1970s.

There “can only be a European ‘Ostpolitik’ in a united Europe” that is based on principles of international law and order that Russia committed itself to but violated with the annexation of Crimea, he said.

Efforts to reach a political settlement to the separatist conflict in Ukraine have failed. Sporadic skirmishes continue along the tense line of contact. Russia so far refuses to meet France and Germany for more peace talks on the conflict.

___

Geir Moulson contributed from Berlin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willy Brandt
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Reuters

Russia says its proposals can fix relations with U.S. -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s relations with the United States have not hit their lowest point yet and security proposals Moscow has made can help ease tensions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Saturday. Russia said here on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Eu Leaders#Eu#Ap#The European Union#European Commission#French#Ukrainian#The European Parliament#Trans Atlantic#Russian#Chechen#The Associated Press
The Week

Russian diplomat: NATO is 'balancing on the edge of war'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Saturday that NATO is "balancing on the edge of war," and that if the alliance does not accede to Russian demands, his country will employ whatever "ways, means, and solutions" are necessary "to ensure our security," The Associated Press reports. These statements come...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands

Russia may take unspecified new measures to ensure its security if the U.S. and its allies continue to take provocative action and ignore Moscow s demand for guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine a senior diplomat said Saturday.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western allies of continuously pushing the envelope in relations with Russia, and warned that Moscow could also up the ante if the West doesn't treat its demands seriously.Ryabkov's statement in an interview with the Interfax news agency came a day after Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
AFP

Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine. Another US official told reporters that the United States would respond "sometime next week" on a format for talks and said that Russia should already know that parts of the proposal will be "unacceptable" to Washington.
POLITICS
AFP

In trenches of eastern Ukraine, soldiers want NATO membership

Ukrainian soldiers fighting pro-Russia rebels on the country's eastern frontline say only NATO membership can protect Kiev against Russia, as the West tries to deter Moscow from launching an attack.  "If Russia launches an attack against us, it will be very difficult for us to stand on our own," said the moustachioed soldier, who held a Kalashnikov on his chest.
MILITARY
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy