Data breaches come at such a fast pace that the public doesn’t seem to pay attention to the latest incidents, or they’re practically forgotten in a week — just in time for the next breach to make headlines. Instead of cries for better personal data protection, however, consumers seem less concerned even as more companies send them alerts saying their name, phone number or social security number was taken in yet another database attack. This dangerous attitude does nothing to protect the people whose data was exposed — or the businesses who employ them.

DATA SECURITY ・ 3 DAYS AGO