Cricket-Kohli available for S Africa ODIs, says no rift with Rohit

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – India test captain Virat Kohli confirmed his availability for the one-day leg of the team’s South Africa tour on Wednesday and said he was “tired” of explaining there was no rift between him and the team’s new white-ball captain Rohit...

AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Ashes: No excuses for England, says Dawid Malan after latest batting collapse

England cannot make excuses for their troubling run of batting collapses at the Ashes and must find a way to put scores on the board, according to Dawid Malan The batting malfunctioned twice in the series opener in Brisbane and was on the blink again on day three in Adelaide, with a weakened Australia attack snapping up eight for 86 to assume complete control.For the second game in a row Malan had shared a century stand with captain Joe Root to sow the seeds of a comeback, but nobody else had the requisite steel to back them up and the...
SPORTS
AFP

No great expectations for Nadal on return in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal returns to competition in Abu Dhabi on Friday with his expectations low after a lengthy injury absence but hopes high of lining up in next month's Australian Open. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months -â forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open. His first event in four months is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition where the Spaniard will face another former world number one Andy Murray or Dan Evans on Friday. Nadal is guaranteed to get two matches under his belt in the UAE capital, which will help him assess the progress he has made with regard to his foot.
TENNIS
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Rahul Dravid
The Independent

James Anderson strikes twice but England remain on the back foot in Adelaide

Australia kept England down on a second draining day in Adelaide reaching 390 for seven as they batted through a fifth full session to take control of the floodlit second Test.At the second break the tourists looked desperately weary, sapped by the South Australian heat, deflated by a lethargic middle session and facing the possibility of a declaration that would see them batting under pressure in the unpredictable ‘twilight’ period.Three wickets for 81 in the afternoon’s play had given England some reason for optimism earlier in the day, but a stand of 91 involving the frustratingly familiar face of...
SPORTS
AFP

Australia remove openers to leave England in deep trouble

England were battling to stay in the second Ashes Test on Friday after Australia removed both openers in a fiery spell under lights on day two to leave the visitors reeling. The home team declared their first innings on a commanding 473 for nine in Adelaide, leaving England to face a trying 40 minutes against a swinging pink ball. They didn't fare well with under-pressure Rory Burns lasting just three balls against a rampant Mitchell Starc, edging a rising delivery to Steve Smith at second slip after making just four. Haseeb Hameed hung on slightly longer before Michael Neser, in for skipper Pat Cummins -- who pulled out of the Test at the last minute over a Covid scare -- bagged his maiden Test scalp.
SPORTS
The Independent

New Covid-19 travel restirctions in France threaten havoc with Champions Cup

New travel restrictions brought in by the French government are threatening to play havoc with the weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup fixtures.It comes as Leinster’s trip to Montpellier on Friday night was the first match to fall to Covid-19 after the Irish province produced a number of new cases. The cancellation results in a 28-0 victory being awarded to Montpellier.Leinster have released a statement expressing their “disappointment” with the decision to award all five match points to the Top 14 side having been given the green light to travel by Public Health Ireland.Tournament organisers EPCR have confirmed that they are in...
TRAVEL
olympics.com

Andy Murray defeats Rafael Nadal in Abu Dhabi exhibition

Not bad for "a couple of old guys". Andy Murray said he hoped he and Rafael Nadal could put on a "good performance" at the World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi on Friday (17 December). And the veterans - combined age 69 - did not disappoint with Britain's...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray takes positives after defeat to Andrey Rublev in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray believes he has greater clarity in how he will approach his matches next year after taking the positives from reaching the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.Murray was denied a third title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi having won in 2009 and 2015, after being outgunned by Andrey Rublev who prevailed 6-4 7-6 (2) on Saturday evening.The Scot, 34, has defeated British compatriot Dan Evans and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the last few days so was not too downcast at going down to a player ranked fifth in the world.The...
TENNIS
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Place
New Delhi, IN
Place
Mumbai
AFP

England on brink of 2nd Test defeat as Root falls in final over

Joe Root fell in the final over of the fourth day Sunday to leave England in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a massive 468 to win the second Ashes Test, needing a history-making miracle to avoid slumping 2-0 down in the series. A 2-0 defeicit in the five-match series will mean the Ashes are as good as gone.
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root hailed for bravery and determination as England attempt to salvage draw

Joe Root was hailed for his bravery and determination in leading England’s attempts to salvage a draw from the second Ashes Test, but bowling coach Jon Lewis admitted his last-gasp dismissal was a huge setback.Captain Root had a horrendous day on duty in Adelaide starting with a trip to a local hospital after taking a blow to the groin during the warm-ups and ending when he nicked the final delivery of the day to leave Australia in complete control.With the tourists on 82 for four and 386 behind, there seems no way out but Ben Stokes’ presence at the crease...
SPORTS
The Independent

Media member covering Ashes series tests positive for Covid ahead of day four in Adelaide

A confirmed coronavirus case among the broadcast media provided a scare ahead of the fourth day of the second Ashes Test.It is understood the individual who provided the positive test had conducted an interview with England batter Dawid Malan in Adelaide on Saturday.Malan was not deemed a close contact as the interview took place outside, was social distanced and the individual was wearing a mask.A statement from the Adelaide Oval read: “We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive Covid result as part of their scheduled testing.“SA Health are aware and we have...
WORLD

