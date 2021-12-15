ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: Latest Price List

By ornella98
vmware.com
 4 days ago

Does anybody know where I can find the pdf or xls version of the latest Vmware price list...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

vmware.com

Log4j log insight usage in v4.7

I was looking to patch LogInsight following the article https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/87089 and noted it was only for v8.2-8.6. We are running a legacy version (v4.7) which we cannot immediately upgrade. Does anyone know if the log4j vulnerability is an issue for this older version of LI?. Thanks in advance.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMs on TreeNAS Core samba share permission problems.

I recently updated (unfortunately) both VMWare Workstation Pro and TrueNAS (freenas). After the update I got onto a problem that when I run a VM from a locale computer that its VM files (.vmx .vmd etc) are located on an SMB share on my TrueNAS (the SMB share is mounted as a disk in Windows), probably VMWare changes the permissions of the files (the .vmx file and some more), applying ACL permissions and removing everything else. This makes it impossible to access the VM after a restart of the local machine OR the VM itself. I have to go to the TrueNAS shell and manually do:
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Re: vCPU Configuration

Hi, i'm looking for advice on the best possible config for our virtual machines. The host are running on Nutanix HCI and are built as follows... * CPU - 2 soc x 20 core Intel Xeon Gold 6248 2.50GHz. * Memory - 512GB. We have done most of our testing...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vSphere 7.0 Update 2 unable to upgrade

I have a large vSphere instance that I struggling to get to upgrade. We are running vmware vSphere version 7.0 Update 2b build 17958471 and have been for awhile. We regular backup this appliance and try to keep it up-to-date, however, we are failing short lately due to a fault we cant seem to shift. When trying to install anything above Update 2b, which includes update 3 and so on we get one of two errors. If we upgrade our solution with Update 2 aka 7.0.2.00200 to 7.0.2.00400, we get asked for the SSO password and then a error that just gets on my wick "Internal error occurs during the execution of the update process". We have tried this by invoking it through the management UI and also via the CDROM (with the patch-fp iso) using the CLI and nothing seems to get it going. Looking through the logs, I cannot see anything that points to bad play (other than a unknown error has occurred), so I am not sure what causes this. If we try and move to the next update version like 7.0.3, we get a pre check failure which again tells us nothing to what its failing on. I have tried a few culprits activities that I have seen, in the past, that have caused issues like removing our internal certificate and resetting it to default vmware one. We have also tried to deploy a new instance and restoring it from backup and then updating that with no success citing the same errors as above. With the security landscape being so bad at this moment, I am keen to get this resolved and really cant allow it to slip. Anyone else have this issue or give me some pointers to where to go/do?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Big Sur Bridged Wifi Download Issues

I have upgraded my Mac to BigSur update and have VMware Fusion Pro 12.1.2 and have been having issues with bridged wifi on all my VMs. Lately I have been having issues downloading large files when using any VM. I get "Network Error" using Chrome, FireFox, IE, etc. I have also tried to downloading large files via command line on some of my linux boxes and it fails to download the file.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vCenter add domain account from SSH

I have a weird situation with one of my vCenter servers. Luckily I still have an SSH session open with root privileges. I have local root admin account but I forgot my password for administrator@vsphere.local. So the password for administrator vsphere domain account is used in other places and for...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: window aspect ratio

I have no idea why, but i've been having a continuous problem of the aspect ratios bugging out and stretching outside the window, even though the resolution seems to be the same. 0 Kudos. 6 Replies. Which VMware product are you using?. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Hopefully a moderator will come...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Advanced Setting failing to change value

I am trying to change the value of Security.PasswordHistory, but when I do, I get a general "Failed - A general system error occurred: Internal error" error message, which doesn't really help at all. I am hardening this system, and the STIG guidance says to change this value to 5. I have done this previously with multiple builds and never had an issue, im not sure whats going on. I can change every other advanced setting value except for this one.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Autostart of VMs after total cluster outage

We have a three node cluster managed by a single vCenter appliance running within that cluster. I am trying to account for a situation where we have a total power loss causing all three nodes to go off at the same time. In this situation, the hosts themselves will restore their last known power state without issue, but I need to find a way to autostart VMs.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

CVE-2021-44228; KB 87099 - check gives strange result

I applied the Work Around on two NSX-v managers (version 6.4.6.14819921) After the reboot on the first manager I get no output from the curl command on a first run but the second run I get the below output. On the second manager I get the below output on the first run of the curl command.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

3.0 install hangs

I received a notice in the 2.5.2 console that there was a major version upgrade available. I followed the instructions in the SHD guide and downloaded and deployed the OVA. It hangs at the appliance initialization script. I can ping the VM, but other than that there is no sign of life.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

When Supply-Chain Attacks Meet CI/CD Infrastructures

Supply-chain attacks can be so destructive that they are often considered black-swan events. Often, the most upsetting aspect of the attack is that it manages to compromise what is normally deemed to be safe by definition — whether that’s a software component or an MSP (managed service provider). The result is that our understanding of perimeters, security boundaries, and/or best practices is often flipped upside down.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

NVIDIA lic

I have sever Dell R740 with NVIDIA Tesla M10 GPU . if I will use it with VMS not VDI , what nividia licence I need ?. if I will use it with vsphere standard licence , what nividia licence I need ?. if I will use it with vsphere...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Multiple monitors with different scale

One supports FHD, 1920 X 1080(Dell, scale 1005) and other one supports 2736X1824(Surface Pro 7, scale 200%). I use Surface Pro 7 display as second display and use FHD monitor as main display. I faced the problem at this time because of that Surface Pro 7 display is too small...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Is VMWare Workstation Pro 16 compatible with Windows 11?

I have no idea what Workspace One is but it is the closest thing to what I have- Workstation 16 Pro. (WHY is there no listing for this???) What I want to know is, will my Workstation 16 Pro work OK in Windows 11?. VMTN has an area for Workstation...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

how will vsan disk failure event impact on VM's filesystem?

Just curious about this question, assume that we are talking about vSAN version 6.7 or 7. If a VM(windows or linux) lives in a vSAN storage with policy ftt=1 and one of the data copy of this VM encounters vSAN disks permanent failure in which the copy resides in, will this situation influence VM's filesystem???
