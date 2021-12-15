ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

R-Truth Recalls Brock Lesnar’s Backstage Reaction To Infamous Segment

By Marco Rovere
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, R-Truth spoke about what life will be like after he hangs up his wrestling gear. The 53-time 24/7 Champion spoke about what his goal is for after retirement and why he’d love to stick with WWE even after...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman on WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman is out of a job at Roman Reigns fired him on this week’s WWE Smackdown, before getting taken out by Brock Lesnar. Friday night’s show ended with Roman Reigns arriving and coming to the ring to question Heyman’s loyalty after he felt Heyman’s actions last week while Reigns was off felt “shady.”
WWE
firstsportz.com

“You’re fired,” the iconic Roman Reigns – Paul Heyman association ends

Roman Reigns has been performing on a completely different level since he returned to WWE at Summerslam 2020. He has been a Heel since he returned to the company, and is being pushed as the biggest Superstar of the company. If Reigns turning Heel wasn’t surprising enough, he was associated with the man who has the best mic skills in the entire industry – Paul Heyman.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Changes Were Reportedly Made To WWE SmackDown Friday Afternoon

There were apparently some last-minute changes made to the scripts for both the live and taped editions of SmackDown this week, according to Fightful Select. Their report indicates that the main event segment on last night’s episode where Roman Reigns ended up firing Paul Heyman and brawling with Brock Lesnar wasn’t what was originally planned as the finale. Instead, the tag team match of The Usos vs. The New Day was supposed to main event the night, which ended up booked just before the main event segment. The show went off the air with “The Head of the Table” laid out from an F-5 delivered by Brock Lesnar.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
firstsportz.com

Why did Paul Heyman leave Brock Lesnar?

Paul Heyman, an American entertainment executive, has been involved in an intriguing storyline featuring The Bloodline and ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns is now enjoying an enthralling run as a WWE Universal Champion, and behind his success lays a big hand of Heyman. Roman’s ‘The Tribal Chief’ gimmick has achieved an interesting height because of Paul Heyman’s fearsome projection of him with his superb mic skill.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Which cars does Brock Lesnar drive?

American-born wrestler, Brock Lesnar, famously known by his ring name ‘The Beast’ in the WWE universe. His awe-inspiring physic, uncanny ability to manhandle other wrestlers earn him a place in the list of top fan favorite wrestlers. This 6 ft 3-inch wrestler can boost the viewership of any wrestling event with his short presence, and such is the craze he succeeds to create amongst wrestling fans across the world.
WWE
PWMania

R-Truth Talks About His In-Ring Promo Segment With Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, R-Truth discussed his in-ring promo segment with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman from early 2020:. “The thing about that is they didn’t want Brock to know what I was going to say. I’m like, ‘I feel like, personally, Brock should know what I’m going to say.’ Paul was like, ‘No Truth, we got a bet going, we want to see if you can make him laugh. Can you pop Brock?’ I said, ‘I can make him laugh, but I want him to laugh in a happy way. I don’t want him to turn into Brock Brock.’ I agreed to it and went out there, and when I saw Brock starting to hold his laugh in, I knew he was going to laugh when I hit the Paul Heyman line because he thought I was talking about him. When I hit it and he laughed, I did all I could to not laugh. Laughing is infectious. When Brock laughed, I tried my best to hold it in and I was holding it as much I could. That was one of my best moments. When we got to the back, me and Brock hugged and he was like, ‘That was funny. You’re funny!’ It was a good moment. It was a good TV segment.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Retirement#Combat
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Brock Lesnar delivers a terrifying message

The Usos vs The New Day. Unpublished match! In the final Jey gives the change to Jimmy, who gets on the stake for a Splash on Kingston, but the referee has not seen the tag and goes to stop the Samoan twin. Woods thinks he is going to fly Jimmy down and thus distracts Jey too ...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Brock Lesnar Spotted Having Some Fun Out In Public

While Brock Lesnar portrays a monster on WWE television, he was recently spotted out in public having a little bit of fun while out of character. The @BrockLesnarPic Instagram account posted a photo of “The Beast Incarnate” dancing with an unknown woman at an unknown location. As many...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Where does Brock Lesnar stay?

American professional wrestler, Brock Lesnar, better known by his ring name ‘The Beast’ in WWE. As his ring name suggests, he is a destructive force in the Wrestling world. He has a unique record of holding World Heavyweight Championship titles in three separate brands- WWE, UFC, and NCAA. This 6 ft 3 in wrestler made his WWF television debut on the 18th March 2002 edition of Raw. Accompanied by the veteran WWE manager, Paul Heyman, Lesnar dominated almost all the top-tier wrestlers in WWE likes Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, Big Show, Kurt Angle, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and many others.
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Adam Pearce's status

Since his return to WWE Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the fundamental stars for the Stamford-based company and especially for the Friday Night Smackdown roster. The wrestler is holding an exciting battle and storyline with current Tribal Chief and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two have already competed...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Mark Hunt refutes the UFC’s claim that Justin Tafa was the first ever heavyweight to miss weight: “You forget Brock Lesnar didn’t make weight”

Mark Hunt has hit back at the UFC’s claim that Justin Tafa was the first heavyweight in the promotion’s history to miss weight. Last Saturday night, Justin Tafa knocked Harry Hunsucker out to register his first mixed martial arts win since February 2020. However, while the victory was nice, it was slightly ruined by the fact that Tafa weighed in at 267 and therefore became the first heavyweight to officially miss the mark in UFC history.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page Gets Married

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon, last Thursday, December 9th. Her name is now Payge Page. Payge McMahon is a retired adventure athlete. The wedding was a surprise to Payge. DDP and his daughter Brittany organized the wedding and rented out...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy