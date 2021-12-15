R-Truth Recalls Brock Lesnar’s Backstage Reaction To Infamous Segment

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, R-Truth discussed his in-ring promo segment with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman from early 2020:. “The thing about that is they didn’t want Brock to know what I was going to say. I’m like, ‘I feel like, personally, Brock should know what I’m going to say.’ Paul was like, ‘No Truth, we got a bet going, we want to see if you can make him laugh. Can you pop Brock?’ I said, ‘I can make him laugh, but I want him to laugh in a happy way. I don’t want him to turn into Brock Brock.’ I agreed to it and went out there, and when I saw Brock starting to hold his laugh in, I knew he was going to laugh when I hit the Paul Heyman line because he thought I was talking about him. When I hit it and he laughed, I did all I could to not laugh. Laughing is infectious. When Brock laughed, I tried my best to hold it in and I was holding it as much I could. That was one of my best moments. When we got to the back, me and Brock hugged and he was like, ‘That was funny. You’re funny!’ It was a good moment. It was a good TV segment.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO