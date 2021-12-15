Lo makes National Book Award history with 'Last Night at the Telegraph Club'

The National Press Club has named ProPublica the winner of two of its annual journalism awards. “Evenflo, Maker of the ‘Big Kid’ Booster Seat, Put Profits Over Child Safety” won in the Consumer Journalism-Periodicals category. The investigation by reporters Daniela Porat and Patricia Callahan showed that the carseat maker had put marketing above the safety of the children who used its “Big Kid” booster seats. Their reporting revealed the regulatory failures that allowed the seats to be sold even after children were seriously injured. In October 2021, members of Congress introduced the Booster Seat Safety Act, a law prompted by ProPublica’s investigation that would establish the most sweeping safety rules for booster seats in more than two decades, after determining the makers of the car seats misled parents about their risks and endangered children’s lives.

JOURNALISM ・ 12 DAYS AGO