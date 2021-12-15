ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Lo makes National Book Award history with 'Last Night at the Telegraph Club'

kvnf.org
 5 days ago

Malinda Lo was stunned when she won a National Book Award for her novel "Last Night At The Telegraph Club." MALINDA LO: I was at home, obviously, because it was on Zoom. And my wife was in the corner, so she wasn't going to be on camera. And she was, like,...

www.kvnf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

National Book Awards Announced

The National Book Foundation announced the winners of the 2021 National Book Awards on Nov. 17. The live-streamed ceremony was hosted by Phoebe Robinson, author of You Can’t Touch My Hair and Other Things I Still Have to Explain; Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay; and the newly released Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
massreview.org

The Challenge of Book History

A Review of Simon Frost’s Reading, Wanting, and Broken Economics: A Twenty-First-Century Study of Readers and Bookshops in Southampton around 1900 (State University of New York Press, 2021). Studies in the field of book history hold a perverse fascination for me. I can never approach them solely as an...
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
ProPublica

ProPublica Wins Two National Press Club Awards

The National Press Club has named ProPublica the winner of two of its annual journalism awards. “Evenflo, Maker of the ‘Big Kid’ Booster Seat, Put Profits Over Child Safety” won in the Consumer Journalism-Periodicals category. The investigation by reporters Daniela Porat and Patricia Callahan showed that the carseat maker had put marketing above the safety of the children who used its “Big Kid” booster seats. Their reporting revealed the regulatory failures that allowed the seats to be sold even after children were seriously injured. In October 2021, members of Congress introduced the Booster Seat Safety Act, a law prompted by ProPublica’s investigation that would establish the most sweeping safety rules for booster seats in more than two decades, after determining the makers of the car seats misled parents about their risks and endangered children’s lives.
JOURNALISM
asu.edu

ASU professor receives book award for social science history

Ranging from Captain Ahab in search of a white whale to Captain Jack Aubrey aboard the HMS Surprise, even two centuries later there continues to be interest in the microcosms of ships during the Age of Sail. Arizona State University Foundation Professor Michael Hechter and Steven Pfaff, professor of sociology...
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Clubs#National Book Award#Book Censorship#War#Lgbt#Chinese American#Galileo High School
gospelmusic.org

Dante Bowe Makes History With Three Simultaneous Nominations in Single Category at 64th GRAMMY Awards

ATLANTA, GA – Multi-platinum selling performer and award-winning songwriter Dante Bowe has broken the record for the greatest number of simultaneous nominations in the Best Gospel Performance/Song category at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. His nominations include solo singles “Voice of God” and “joyful.” as well as a nod for songwriting on Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music’s “Wait On You.” Since the creation of the category in 2015, no other artist has achieved this status as a multi-nominee. In addition to his solo nominations, Dante contributed to a Best Gospel Album nomination with Maverick City Music for Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music for Old Church Basement. The 64th GRAMMY Awards will air live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022 at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on CBS and Paramount+.
MUSIC
kvnf.org

COVID-19 victim, Florinda Flores, never held back her love or food

Well, the United States has lost 800,000 people to COVID-19 - 800,000 human beings. And they include Florinda Flores. We first brought you her story nearly a year ago. She was from Roswell, N.M. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Her grandson Chencho Flores told us she never held back her love or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
kzmu.org

Books That Become Life Experiences – Radio Book Club

The atmospheric pleasures of wintertime reading are top of the mind for KZMU’s Radio Book Club hosts this month. A few extra hours of darkness, a good cup of tea and a fireplace (real flames optional) is a great recipe for literary transformation. Hear their latest reviews and mentions, from gothic novels to travel stories and cookbooks, as well as the notable work of fiction sparking renewed interest in the genre for one host. Plus, a few stories about books creating life experiences. Tune in!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
coppelltx.gov

Page Turners Book Club

This month we are discussing Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know by Malcolm Gladwell. This program is for adults 18 and up.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

Richard Rogers, British architect behind Pompidou Centre, dies aged 88: reports

British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing some of the world's most famous buildings including Paris' Pompidou Centre, has died aged 88, his publicist said Sunday. Rogers, who changed the London skyline with distinctive creations such as the Millennium Dome and the 'Cheesegrater', "passed away quietly" Saturday night, Freud communications agency's Matthew Freud told the Press Association. His son Roo Rogers also confirmed his death to the New York Times, but did not give the cause. The Italian-born architect won a series of awards for his designs, including the 2007 Pritzker Prize, and is one of the pioneers of the "high-tech" architecture movement, distinguished by structures incorporating industrial materials such as glass and steel.
WORLD
anaheim.net

Adult Book Club at Central

Join Anaheim Central Library's Adult Book Club from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., in the MPR for a lively, friendly book discussion. December's book selection is “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” by Jamie Ford. New members are always warmly welcomed!
ANAHEIM, CA
newbergoregon.gov

Mystery/Thriller Book Club

Add this event to your Outlook calendar (iCal). Thursday, December 16th 7:00 p.m. This is a book club open to all adults who would like to read and discuss a given mystery/thriller book. Copies available at the Reference desk while supplies last. Additional copies can be found on our catalog.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy