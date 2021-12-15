ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dense Fog Advisory, High Wind Warning for Central Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Wednesday. A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 9:00 p.m....

