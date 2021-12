A handful of Republican Assembly members who attempted to enter the Statehouse without showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test were barred from entry Monday by New Jersey State Police troopers. Some members of the group — who were successful earlier this month in entering the building without complying with the policy […] The post Troopers bar GOP lawmakers from entering N.J. Statehouse over vaccine policy appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO