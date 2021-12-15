Brazil Leaps Into Data Analytics With Notable Projects, But Broad Adoption Still In Early Stages

Podcast marketing is among the hottest technology domains in the pandemic era. Today, it is impossible to think of personalized marketing campaigns without a podcast series! C-suite leaders are partnering with brand advocates and influencers to amplify their podcast marketing efforts using a host of SaaS and Cloud tools for hosting, analytics and promotions. In a bid to disrupt the current podcast marketing industry, leading M&E player, Global has announced it has acquired podcast marketing, hosting, analytics and monetization platform, Captivate. Currently, Global is home to respected, national market-leading media brands broadcasting across the UK on DAB & FM and around the world on Global Player, including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, LBC News, Global’s Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold. Global Player allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, and expertly curated playlists, in one place in-app, on web, and on smart speakers.
