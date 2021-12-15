Brazil Leaps Into Data Analytics With Notable Projects, But Broad Adoption Still In Early Stages

Gartner recognizes Oracle as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems. Oracle announced that it was recognized by Gartner in three recently published cloud database reports. Oracle is a Leader in the 2021 Gartner “Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems” with strengths in augmented DBMS technology, hybrid cloud, and richness of portfolio. In addition, Oracle scored highest in all four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases” report four years in a row for its Autonomous Database optimized for transaction processing and mixed workloads (ATP). Oracle also scored in the top three for all Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases” report for its Autonomous Database optimized for analytical and data warehouse workloads (ADW).

SOFTWARE ・ 8 HOURS AGO