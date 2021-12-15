ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil Leaps Into Data Analytics With Notable Projects, But Broad Adoption Still In Early Stages

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISG Provider Lens reports find pandemic driving Brazilian companies to focus on digital transformation, integrating data and empowering more employees to generate insights. Brazilian enterprises prioritized digital transformation in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in some cases implementing remarkable uses of data science to better serve customers and reorganize...

