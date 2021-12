Quickchannel, a provider of online streaming and recording services, is working with Scriptix to provide speech-to-text services. Quickchannel entered into a partnership with Scriptix in 2021 to train and build an AI model for speech-to-text. Following the collaboration, Quickchannel will be providing a fully integrated AI for speech-to-text from January 2022. The new service will have support for both English and Swedish speakers, with the Swedish AI engine able to work with Quickchannel's customer data.

