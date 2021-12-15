Orbital Insight Unveils Multiclass Object Detection Algorithms for Ships, Aircraft and Vehicles
Orbital Insight, the leader in geospatial intelligence, announced the launch of multiclass object detection algorithms within its GO platform. Multiclass object detection uses advanced computer vision algorithms to identify and differentiate between classes of ships, aircraft and vehicles within satellite imagery. The state-of-the-art multiclass ship detection algorithms will bring immediate benefits...aithority.com
