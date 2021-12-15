ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orbital Insight Unveils Multiclass Object Detection Algorithms for Ships, Aircraft and Vehicles

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrbital Insight, the leader in geospatial intelligence, announced the launch of multiclass object detection algorithms within its GO platform. Multiclass object detection uses advanced computer vision algorithms to identify and differentiate between classes of ships, aircraft and vehicles within satellite imagery. The state-of-the-art multiclass ship detection algorithms will bring immediate benefits...

Digital Trends

Korean Air first carrier to use drone swarms for aircraft inspection

Advancements in drone technology over recent years have encouraged an increasing number of airlines to utilize the flying machines for aircraft safety inspections. However, in what’s thought to be an industry first, Korean Air has started using a swarm of drones for visual inspections in a process that dramatically cuts the time it takes to complete such a task.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
San Diego Business Journal

GA-ASI Unveils Special Operations Aircraft

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. has developed a new version of its Predator unmanned aircraft — one that can operate in environments that don’t easily support other GA-ASI aircraft. The new, remotely piloted craft sports heavy-duty landing gear and is capable of short takeoffs and landings. It can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seoul Robotics Fuels Autonomous Mobility With New Level 5 Control Tower

BMW leveraging revolutionary technology to automate last-mile fleet logistics. Seoul Robotics, the 3D perception solution company using deep learning AI to power the future of mobility, introduced Level 5 Control Tower, a mesh network of sensors and computers on infrastructure that guides vehicles autonomously rather than having to place any sensors on an individual vehicle. This revolutionary technology is in the final stages of testing with BMW and preparing for deployment to automate last-mile fleet logistics at their manufacturing facility in Munich. Beyond OEMs, the system has the potential to transform operations for a wide range of business applications ranging from vehicle distribution centers to car rental companies and trucking logistics.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch

The much-delayed launch of the James Webb space telescope will go ahead on December 24, NASA and the company overseeing the launch confirmed on Saturday. The project, begun in 1989, was originally expected to deploy the instrument -- which will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever to be launched into space -- in the early 2000s. But multiple problems forced delays and a tripling of the telescope's original budget with a final price tag of nearly $10 billion (8.8 billion euros). The Webb telescope was built in the US and transported to its launch site in Kourou in French Guyana this year with a planned date of departure of December 18.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flying Magazine

Eviation Unveils Executive Cabin Design for All-Electric Aircraft

Aircraft manufacturer Eviation Aircraft has introduced its design for the executive cabin version of Alice, its all-electric aircraft. The six-seater executive concept is being designed to appeal to the regional corporate traveler. In a statement announcing the design, Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay called the cabin “the epitome of pure all-electric...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

China’s Kuaizhou-1A Launch Vehicle Fails To Reach Orbit

SINGAPORE—China’s last planned rocket launch of 2021 ended on a negative note as the Kuaizhou-1A rocket failed to reach its intended orbit after blasting off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Dec. 15. Two commercial positioning and communication satellites onboard—GeeSAT-1A and 1B—were lost... Subscription Required. China’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
C4ISR & Networks

Orbital Insight to build AI for intelligence community based on artificial data

WASHINGTON – The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has selected a team of commercial and academic partners to build an artificial intelligence system with synthetic data, which will further help the agency determine how it builds machine learning algorithms moving forward. Orbital Insight was issued a Phase II Small Business Innovation...
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

General Atomics Unveils Mojave Unmanned Aircraft System

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business has introduced an unmanned aircraft system that offers short-takeoff and landing capabilities and can carry up to 16 Hellfire missiles in support of armed reconnaissance, attack and armed overwatch missions. Mojave has a 450-HP turboprop engine and enlarged wings with high-lift devices and is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
passengerterminaltoday.com

UK government unveils commercial aircraft concept fueled by liquid hydrogen

') } // --> FlyZero showcases the huge potential of liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft as the UK drives for a cleaner and greener air travel future and builds on progress already achieved by the Jet Zero Council, a partnership between industry and government with the aim of delivering zero-emission transatlantic flight within a generation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

SpaceX launches communications satellite for Turkey

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a communication satellite for Turkey late Saturday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The private company's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from its Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:58 p.m., carrying the Turksat 5B. About nine minutes later, the first stage touched down on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS San Francisco

James Webb Space Telescope Set To Launch With Image Technology Developed In Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – Equipped with technology developed in the Bay Area, the James Webb Space Telescope is set to leave Earth on Christmas Eve, with the goal of providing a look deeper into space. It’s a highly anticipated launch, as scientists hope it’ll provide a new look into space and time – and a glimpse at first light. “James Webb is a flagship mission to study the first light in the universe, the evolution of stars and planets, and it’s the next great observatory to be launched from NASA,” said Dr. Alison Nordt, the Director of Space Science and Instrumentation...
PALO ALTO, CA
verticalmag.com

Mi-171A3 helicopter completes first flight

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 23 seconds. The multipurpose helicopter Mi-171A3, developed by the Russian Helicopters Holding Company (Rostec State Corporation), started flight tests. The maiden flight in hover mode lasted 15 minutes and passed properly; all systems evinced stable operation. The rotorcraft is designed for offshore operations and maintenance of offshore drilling platforms.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

Why NASA Is Trying to Dodge the Moon

The biggest, most powerful space telescope in history is currently sitting on top of a rocket in French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America, awaiting its blazing departure from this planet. The James Webb Space Telescope is designed to point its 18 gold-coated mirrors into the darkness and reveal hidden wonders in the universe. But its last few months on Earth have been a little stressful.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

Argo AI Conforms to Autonomous Vehicle Testing Standards According to Leading Independent Auditor

TÜV SÜD, a world-leading certification body for safety in the autonomous vehicle industry, conducted an audit of Argo AI to verify Argo procedures pertaining to test driver selection, training, and oversight procedures conform to the Autonomous Vehicle Safety Consortium’s (AVSC) best practices and SAE International’s J3018 standard for safe on-road testing. The result of TÜV SÜD’s testing determined that Argo meets, and in some cases exceeds, industry best practices and standards as outlined by AVSC and SAE International’s J3018, citing Argo’s four-week “Autonomous Vehicle System Test Specialist” certified training program as being compliant with these applicable standards.
TECHNOLOGY

