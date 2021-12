Sunline Energy Vaccinated 100%(Sunline Energy) Sunline Energy just announced their entire company of 97 employees are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This gives Sunline the distinction of being one of the first solar energy and roofing company of its size to achieve a 100% vaccine rate in the state of California. As one of the leading solar and roofing companies in San Diego County, Sunline knows that safety should always be the number one priority when providing services to its customers.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO