ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FileCloud Closes $30Million Series A Led by Savant Growth To Address Growing Demand For Enterprise Security, Compliance And Workflow Automation

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKennet Partners also participated in the round, along with a $10 million growth capital facility with Avidbank. Ray Downes joins as CEO, Peter Melerud as Chief Revenue Officer—both from Kemp Technologies. Funding will accelerate innovation and global market expansion. FileCloud, a leading, hyper-secure content collaboration platform used by...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

German Firms Expand Use Of Intelligent Automation After Pandemic Shakes Up Ways Of Doing Business

ISG Provider Lens report finds enterprises boosting investments in intelligent document processing, process mining and conversational AI amid fast IT rebound across Europe. German enterprises are increasing their use of intelligent automation, partly in response to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country joins in a European technology and business services boom, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG) a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
PUBLIC HEALTH
aithority.com

EXL Acquires Clairvoyant, Adding Scale In Data, AI, And Cloud Engineering To Fast-Growing Analytics Business

Investment accelerates EXL’s data-driven strategy by expanding key capabilities and strategic relationships. EXL a global analytics and digital solutions leader announced its acquisition of Clairvoyant, a global data, AI, and cloud services firm. The acquisition strengthens EXL’s capabilities by adding additional expertise in data engineering and cloud enablement, further supporting its clients in insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, and retail.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Summit Wireless Technologies Appoints Consumer Brands Marketing Expert David M. Howitt To The Board

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation entertainment systems, appointed David M. Howitt, consumer brand expert and CEO & Founder of the Meriwether Group, LLC, to its board of directors. This appointment increases the board membership count to eight. “With...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workflow Automation#Growth Capital#Filecloud#Kemp Technologies Funding#Savant Growth Fund I Lp#Smb#Progress Software
aithority.com

SealPath And Getvisibility Join Forces To Expand AI-Powered Data Classification And Zero-Trust Document Protection Solutions

Getvisibility, a leading worldwide provider of enterprise data security and classification software, and SealPath, a leading provider of zero-trust data-centric security and enterprise digital rights management, announced a powerful integration of their conjoined technologies to help organisations ensure a seamless automatic Data Classification and Protection. Getvisibility provides state-of-the-art unstructured data...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

SuperCom’s Cyber Security Division Selected By Government Security Agency And Cyber Security Enterprises To Grow Their Cyber Security Protection Programs

Cybersecurity division sales in Q4 2021 expected to reflect growth over first three quarters of 2021 and Q4 2020. SuperCom , a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that its cyber security division, Safend, a data protection and cybersecurity company, has been selected by a government security agency and cyber security enterprises to grow their existing Cybersecurity Protection programs. Orders from these customers alone are expected to exceed $350,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

InveniAI and Kyowa Kirin Expand AI-Driven Partnership to a Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration for the Discovery of Novel Targets and Treatments Across Therapeutic Areas

InveniAI LLC, a global leader in applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to transform drug discovery and development, and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., a global specialty pharmaceutical company creating innovative medical solutions utilizing the latest biotechnology, expanded their longstanding relationship with a new, multiple drug discovery agreement. The collaboration will provide Kyowa Kirin with access to InveniAI’s AI Innovation Lab and AI Technology Platform, AlphaMeld, to expand the scope of Kyowa Kirin’s drug discovery programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

NSAV Announces December 23 Launch Of Second Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange, To Be Deployed On Binance Smart Chain, Further Expanding Presence In Booming Global Cryptocurrency Market

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced that the launch of its second Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) will take place on December 23, 2021 and be deployed on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) , further expanding the Company’s presence in the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. Binance is the world’s largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange and using Binance protocol is a major advantage for NSAVDEX 2. The NSAVDEX 2 marks another major milestone for the NSAV ECOsystem and will provide our users with a colony range of DEX services. The NSAVDEX 2 will have among the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry and provide users with an unparalleled experience.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Klika Tech Achieves AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery Designation

Klika Tech, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, announced today that it has attained AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery designation, the company’s fifth Service Delivery designation. Klika Tech is one of two companies to attain both AWS IoT Competency and AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery designation. AWS acknowledged Klika Tech’s...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

HashCash Collaborates with Global Cyber Security Cluster to Create a Digital Identity Laboratory

The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with an international cybersecurity cluster in building a digital identity laboratory. The Digital Identity Laboratory is to be launched upholding the principles of transparency, and good governance to maintain the highest level of market neutrality. The...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CloudCover Continues To Move Into A New Era of CyberSafety With The Launch Of CloudCover’s Cyber Liability And Information Systems Business Interruption Insurance Offering

The offering, part of CloudCover’s CyberSafety™ Insurance Coverage, is the first cybersecurity insurance to be paired with cybersecurity technology, signaling the emergence of a new industry solution. The cybersecurity insurance market is in trouble, fueled by a rapid increase in cyber attacks – up 486% from the beginning...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Airbyte Closes $150 Million Series B Funding Round Led By Altimeter Capital And Coatue Management

Founded mid-2020 company redefines the new standard of moving and consolidating data from different sources. Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open source data integration platform, announced that it has raised more than $150 million in Series B funding led by Altimeter Capital and Coatue Management, also including Thrive Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Benchmark, Accel, and SV Angel.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

STL Launches VMWare-Powered Programmable FTTx for Broadband Connectivity

STL, an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, announced general availability for Programmable FTTx (pFTTX), a software-defined, open, and disaggregated solution that will make fibre networks highly intelligent and responsive. The solution is now listed on VMware Telco Cloud Infrastructure 2.0 OpenStack Edition Platform. STL has been a pioneer in optical connectivity for over 25 years. Now with the launch of this solution, STL is bringing software- defined networking to large scale fibre to the home, cell sites and business networks.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

WirelessCar To Globally Launch Smart EV Routing Solution And Showcase Call Center Services At CES 2022

WirelessCar, a global leader in transformative digital vehicle services for connected cars, announced the company’s participation at CES 2022 in its capacity as an AWS partner. At the show, the company will globally launch and demo their new Smart EV Routing solution, a dynamic digital product that enables drivers of electric vehicles to optimize their long-distance journeys. The company will also showcase their Call Center Services solution integrated with Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Amazon Connect cloud contact center.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Figment Accelerates its Leadership Position in Web 3 with $110 Million Series C Fundraise

Figment, one of the world’s largest blockchain infrastructure and services providers, announced a $110 million Series C fundraise at a $1.4 billion post-money valuation. The funding round was led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Binance Labs, Mirae Asset, ParaFi Capital, Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments, Bitstamp, CMS Holdings, Two Sigma, B Capital Group, Franklin Templeton, DTCP, and StarkWare.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Genedata Announces Expanded Licensing Agreement with AstraZeneca to Digitalize Screening Operations Globally with Genedata Screener

Genedata, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharma R&D, announced an expanded licensing agreement with AstraZeneca for Genedata Screener which will support the company’s aim to digitalize and automate its screening processes. The broad adoption of the platform will enable AstraZeneca’s research labs in Europe and North America to further automate routine in-vitro testing, with an increasing focus on biotherapeutics and specialized modalities such as PROTACs and CRISPR.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Venus Concept Announces $17 Million Equity Financing Led By Masters Special Situations

Venus Concept Inc. a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company and preferred nonvoting shares. Pursuant to the Private Placement, an aggregate of 9,808,418 Shares and 3,790,755 Preferred Nonvoting Shares were issued at a price of US$1.25 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $17 million. The preferred nonvoting shares are convertible on a one-for-one basis into Shares upon receipt of conversion notice by the Company from the holder. The financing was led by a new investor – Masters Special Situations, LLC and affiliates thereof (“Masters”). Existing investors, EW Healthcare Partners and HealthQuest Capital, and independent director, Keith Sullivan, also participated in the financing. The gross proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement are expected to be $17 million, before offering expenses, which will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and funding the development of AIme™, the Company’s next generation robotic technology platform for medical aesthetic applications. In connection with the Private Placement, Masters will receive the right to nominate a director to the board of directors of the Company and intends to nominate Dr. S. Tyler Hollmig. Dr. Hollmig is Director of Dermatologic Surgery and Director of Laser & Cosmetic Dermatology at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas and Ascension Texas.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ACI Worldwide Caps 2021 With More Global Industry Recognition

ACI solutions and talent honored in AI, Cloud, Digital Banking, eCommerce, Fraud Management, Payment Hubs and Real-Time Payments. ACI Worldwide a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software, has had a stellar year for industry recognition, receiving a record number of accolades year-to-date—for both its talent and its award-winning solutions.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Tech Mahindra Supports Digital Transformation Of Telefónica Germany’s Microwave Network With Open SDN

Tech Mahindra has leveraged the potential of SDN automation, supporting Telefónica Germany to elevate its development and testing. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announces that it has been working with Telefónica Germany to digitally transform its microwave network with open software defined networking (SDN).
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Oracle Scores Highest In All Use Cases In 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities For Cloud Database Management Systems For Operational Use Cases

Gartner recognizes Oracle as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems. Oracle announced that it was recognized by Gartner in three recently published cloud database reports. Oracle is a Leader in the 2021 Gartner “Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems” with strengths in augmented DBMS technology, hybrid cloud, and richness of portfolio. In addition, Oracle scored highest in all four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases” report four years in a row for its Autonomous Database optimized for transaction processing and mixed workloads (ATP). Oracle also scored in the top three for all Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases” report for its Autonomous Database optimized for analytical and data warehouse workloads (ADW).
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy