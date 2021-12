Novel, high-performance JPK NanoWizard V enables new dynamic mechanobiology research capabilities with option for seamless optical microscope integration. Bruker announced the release of the JPK NanoWizard V BioAFM, a novel system that marks a milestone in automation and ease of use for life science atomic force microscopy research. NanoWizard V is a very fast, automated BioAFM that can optionally be fully integrated with advanced optical microscopes. It enables rapid, quantitative mechanical measurements and the analysis of dynamics on samples ranging in size from sub-molecular to cells and tissues. The automated setup, alignment and re-adjustment of system parameters opens new possibilities for long-term, self-regulating experiments on mechanobiological dynamics.

ENGINEERING ・ 12 HOURS AGO