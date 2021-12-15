FANUC America’s New Mobile Apps For CNC Product And Maintenance Support

Enterprises and Governments Now Better Able to Defend Against Evolving Threat Landscape. BlackBerry Limited announced a major update to its BlackBerry Guard managed detection and response (MDR) service to now deliver a managed extended detection and response (XDR) service. This new functionality is achieved through a partnership with Exabeam. The BlackBerry Guard managed XDR solution provides coverage beyond endpoints by seamlessly integrating Cylance® AI-powered BlackBerry® Optics, BlackBerry® Persona, BlackBerry® Gateway, and BlackBerry® Protect solutions with Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR solutions. BlackBerry customers will benefit from BlackBerry solutions and the Exabeam security analytics and automation platform for high-fidelity alerts and cross-tool threat hunting services that automatically correlate data from mobile devices, servers, users and networks to quickly detect potential threats in real-time, visible from a single console.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 HOURS AGO