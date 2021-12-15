ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

FANUC America’s New Mobile Apps For CNC Product And Maintenance Support

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew apps offer flexible and easy ways to access important FANUC CNC product information. FANUC America, a leading automation solutions provider, releases a suite of new mobile apps for quicker delivery of vital information. The CNC Comparison, the CNC Functions Catalog and the CNC Alarms set of apps provide key FANUC...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
roboticstomorrow.com

FANUC America and the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) Agree to Co-market the Stackability of Their Certifications to Meet the Shortage of Skilled Industrial Robotics and Automation Operators

FANUC America, the leading supplier of Computer-Numerical Controls (CNCs), industrial robots and ROBOMACHINES, and the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC), the long-established U.S. leader in certifying front-line production technicians with industry-wide foundational skills in advanced manufacturing and logistics, have announced their decision to co-market the stackability of their respective industry-recognized certifications to meet the acute shortage of skilled industrial robotics and automation operators.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Altbase to Launch New Mobile App Build

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Altbase have just announced their new mobile app build will be launching very soon on the BSC for the altcoin exchange...
CELL PHONES
iclarified.com

Apple Launches New Developer Features for App Store Product Pages

Apple has announced new features for App Store product pages that can be used by developers. You can now take advantage of two exciting new features that help you build more effective App Store product pages. Product page optimization. Try out alternate versions of your app's product page with different...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Sanguina Relaunches AnemoCheck Mobile App

Sanguina, Inc., a wellness and diagnostic company offering at-home hemoglobin testing and management tools, relaunched its signature, award-winning AnemoCheck Mobile App with an updated design, new capabilities, and additional content. Today Sanguina relaunched its signature AnemoCheck Mobile app, which offers new features and content for the 1.6B people struggling with...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Cnc#Fanuc#Mobile Devices#Smart Phone#Ios#Fanuc America#The Cnc Functions Catalog#The Cnc Alarms#Fanuc Cnc Alarms App#Cnc Alarms Mobile Apps#The Apple Store#Google Play
Green Industry Pros

Bobcat Machine IQ Mobile App

Bobcat has a new way for contractors to stay connected to their machines through the Bobcat Machine IQ Wireless Communication (Machine IQ) mobile app. Equipment owners can take advantage of all the benefits of Machine IQ Basics and Machine IQ Health and Security to check on the health of machines and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security and performance – now from their mobile devices.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

From Boom to Normalization: E-Commerce Mobile Apps Acclimated to the New Normal in 2021

The boom of online shopping as a consequence of the pandemic has forced brands to rapidly change their marketing strategies, especially on mobile. In 2021, with massive vaccination and partially lifted pandemic restrictions, the e-commerce industry seems to be stabilizing in the new normal. How have the new mobile marketing strategies impacted the key app metrics in 2021? What e-commerce app marketing trends do we observe at the turn of the year?
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

First Foundation Bank Launches New Mobile App With MXmobile, Simplifying The Way Clients Get Financial Insights

Cutting edge mobile banking app serves up personalized financial alerts and insights in an engaging, feed-style view, driving more engagement for First Foundation Bank users. MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, announced that First Foundation Bank has gone live on the MXmobile platform for mobile banking, staying true to First Foundation Bank’s digital strategy of delivering modern, engaging client experiences with an emphasis on financial wellness.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Google
xda-developers

Solution to 3D Modeling on Mobile Apps

"3D modeling" is commonly referred to the use of 3D production software to build a model with 3D data. 3D modeling is useful in a wide range of scenarios like product modeling, 3D printing, teaching demos, game development, and animation creation. However, It takes at least several hours to build...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

L2 Labs Launches All-in-One Layer2 Platform ZKSpace, Featuring ZKSwap v3.0, NFTs, & Payments

ZKSpace – A Full-Featured Layer2 Platform. The all-new ZKSpace platform is comprised of three main parts: ZKSwap, ZKSquare, and ZKSea, with an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support. Moving forward, the formula underpinning the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

VisiSonics To Showcase Suite Of 3D Spatial Audio Solutions At Consumer Electronics Show 2022

The company’s proprietary, licensable technology provides more accurate spatial location, smoother sound in motion, a larger sound field and clearer sound distinction. VisiSonics, a leader in 3D spatial audio technologies that enhance end-users’ performance and optimize acoustic environments, announced it will showcase its licensable audio solutions during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The conference takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas. VisiSonics is now booking appointments for individual product demonstrations, taking place in its hospitality suite at The Venetian Resort.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

TriEye Unveils the World’s First VCSEL-Powered SWIR-Based Imaging and Depth-Sensing System

TriEye, the pioneer of the world’s first CMOS-based SWIR sensing solutions, announces the first of its kind VCSEL powered Electro-Optic (EO) SWIR system, integrating TriEye CMOS-based sensor with vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) as an illumination source. This upgraded system combined with VCSEL technology, will enable mass market applications with advanced SWIR capabilities.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Tech Mahindra Supports Digital Transformation Of Telefónica Germany’s Microwave Network With Open SDN

Tech Mahindra has leveraged the potential of SDN automation, supporting Telefónica Germany to elevate its development and testing. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announces that it has been working with Telefónica Germany to digitally transform its microwave network with open software defined networking (SDN).
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

BlackBerry Launches New Managed Extended Detection And Response (XDR) Service

Enterprises and Governments Now Better Able to Defend Against Evolving Threat Landscape. BlackBerry Limited announced a major update to its BlackBerry Guard managed detection and response (MDR) service to now deliver a managed extended detection and response (XDR) service. This new functionality is achieved through a partnership with Exabeam. The BlackBerry Guard managed XDR solution provides coverage beyond endpoints by seamlessly integrating Cylance® AI-powered BlackBerry® Optics, BlackBerry® Persona, BlackBerry® Gateway, and BlackBerry® Protect solutions with Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR solutions. BlackBerry customers will benefit from BlackBerry solutions and the Exabeam security analytics and automation platform for high-fidelity alerts and cross-tool threat hunting services that automatically correlate data from mobile devices, servers, users and networks to quickly detect potential threats in real-time, visible from a single console.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

yellowHEAD Recognized for Most Effective Use of Data by Effective Mobile Marketing Awards

YellowHEAD, the AI-powered performance marketing company, has won a 2021 Effective Mobile Marketing Award (EMMA) for its pioneering use of AI and data analytics to improve campaign performance. yellowHEAD earned the “Most Effective Use of Data” award for using its AI-driven creative technology platform, Alison, to optimize mobile user acquisition ad campaigns for SciPlay. The approach boosted metrics like ARPPU and seven-day ROI by over 100 percent.
INTERNET
eMarketer

Mobile Health Apps for Disease Management

The healthcare industry is in the midst of a digital health revolution where innovative solutions are being used to improve health, increase access to care, and lower costs. Mobile health (mHealth) apps that can help manage diseases and track key data in between physician visits are rising in popularity. Still, app developers will need to enhance their products’ value in order for consumers and healthcare partners to fully invest.
CELL PHONES
cdcgamingreports.com

Sightline’s JOINGO to be preferred mobile app solution for IGT’s casino management technology

Sightline Payments Wednesday announced that its mobile loyalty platform, JOINGO, will be the preferred mobile app solution for IGT’s casino management technology. The collaboration enhances existing cashless gaming solutions that use Sightline’s Play+, a digital commerce platform, and IGT’s suite of products. JOINGO enables casino brands to...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy