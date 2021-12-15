ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FinancialForce Named Top Enterprise Professional Services Automation Software By G2 For Twelfth Consecutive Quarter

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancialForce named 1 PSA overall, for Enterprise and Mid-Market Businesses and a Leader in Accounting Software. FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, has been named the 1 vendor in G2’s Winter 2022 Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market PSA Grid Reports, marking the twelfth...

