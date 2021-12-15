FinancialForce Named Top Enterprise Professional Services Automation Software By G2 For Twelfth Consecutive Quarter

Enterprise-focused software delivery platform CloudBees has raised $150 million in a series F round of funding at a valuation of $1 billion. Founded in 2010, CloudBees initially built an enterprise product on top of the open source automation server project Jenkins. Today, the San Jose, California-based company works with big-name businesses such as Bosch, Airbnb, Salesforce, HSBC, and Allianz, serving an end-to-end software delivery toolset spanning continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), feature management, analytics, and more. It’s all about automating software deployments, monitoring quality, and ensuring any updates can be easily tested and rolled back where flaws are found.

