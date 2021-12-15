Finnair Adds Helsinki (HEL) To Seattle (SEA) Route (Award Seats Loaded)

In case you missed part 1, it can be read here. History Special: 10 Major Airlines of the Past (Part 1) Back in the days when every European country had one national airline, Greece’s was more stylish than most. Olympic Airways was created in the mid-1950s by shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis. Interestingly, Greeks were particularly distrustful of air travel and Olympic operated short familiarisation flights in DC-3 piston props for free, to convince the locals of the viability of flying. Onassis was a fan of technology and ordered jets from de Havilland, placing the Comet 4 into service in 1960. By 1966 Olympic 707s were flying nonstop to New York, followed by Johannesburg via Nairobi in 1968, Chicago via Montreal in 1969, and Sydney and Melbourne via Singapore in 1972. Cabin crew wore Pierre Cardin uniforms and some flights had piano players to entertain passengers in first class. The airline was flying high.

