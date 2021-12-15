ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finnair Adds Helsinki (HEL) To Seattle (SEA) Route (Award Seats Loaded)

By DTS Guest December 9, 2021, 8:54 am
Update: Finnair has just loaded award availability on this route. There seem to be four business class award seats per flight. This is an excellent opportunity, since Finnair awards can be booked using American AAdvantage miles without fuel surcharges for 57,500 miles one-way across the Atlantic. You can find the original...

