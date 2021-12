The Portuguese government approved a “right to rest” law this November aimed at creating distinct work-life boundaries for remote workers and their employers, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the expanding global workforce. This law, an adaptation from other European countries like France and Spain, would prevent employers from contacting employees after normal work hours and obligate their employers to pay for additional expenses like electrical and gas expenses incurred from remote working. Countries like the U.S., which are becoming increasingly reliant on remote work, should apply more appropriate laws to fit their new paradigm not only as a moral imperative but also as an economic one too.

FRANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO