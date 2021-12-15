Hyatt Place opens Zurich Airport The Circle property
Hyatt has opened its first Hyatt Place branded hotel in Switzerland, located in Zurich’s Circle district. The 300-room Hyatt Place Zurich Airport The Circle is directly linked to the airport, and the Circle area includes shops, restaurants, and a park. The rooms include “separate spaces to sleep,...
