Succulents are known for being attractive, low-maintenance houseplants that anyone can keep alive indoors. The truth is, unless you provide the perfect conditions for your succulents, they can actually be pretty easy to kill. This is because most succulents are native to desert conditions, which are naturally pretty different from your standard household environment - so you need to ensure that you adapt your care accordingly. One of the top mistakes that people make is providing their succulents with the wrong type of soil (hint: traditional houseplant soil is not going to cut it!).

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO