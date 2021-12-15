ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Intel Raptor Lake S Graphics Ready For Linux 5.17, Alder Lake P Now Considered Stable

By Michael Larabel in Intel
phoronix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel's stellar open-source graphics driver team sent in their latest batch of feature updates to DRM-Next for staging ahead of next month's Linux 5.17 cycle kicking off. Notable with this pull among other changes is initial support for next-generation Raptor Lake S graphics while Alder Lake P graphics...

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcinvasion.com

Intel Alder Lake motherboard specs have allegedly been leaked

The suspected specifications for Intel’s new Alder Lake motherboards have been leaked. This information comes from Twitter user @momomo_us who posted the alleged specs of the H670, B660, and H610 motherboards. As with all leaks, take this with a moderate pinch of salt. But, the information here is certainly interesting to talk about nonetheless.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Intel Raptor Lake CPU with 24 cores and 32 threads appears in leaked benchmark

Following the launch of Intel’s Alder Lake processors at the beginning of last month, hardware enthusiasts and leakers alike are already clawing for news about the company’s Raptor Lake chips, which are due to arrive in 2022. Now, leaker Komachi_Ensaka has discovered what looks like an early benchmark of a Raptor Lake CPU, giving us an idea of what the upcoming processors are capable of.
COMBAT SPORTS
Tom's Hardware

How to Overclock 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs

Contrary to innumerable reports of its demise, overclocking is not dead — not by a long shot. Yes, the past several generations of Intel's chips slowly lost overclocking headroom as the company folded more of its frequency headroom into stock performance levels while struggling to compete with AMD. However, Intel's Alder Lake chips hit the reset button: The Intel 7 process has far more room for overclocking than prior generations, helping the chips take over our list of Best CPUs for gaming. In fact, we've found that thermals are often the limiting factor to 12th Gen Alder Lake overclockability, meaning that if you're lucky enough to get a good chip, you'll largely be held back by your ability to cool it. In fact, our overclocking results below show that Intel's Alder Lake chips have far more overclocking headroom than AMD's Ryzen 5000 chips, and that equates to big performance speedups.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

Only three games remain affected by the Alder Lake DRM issue

Gamers finally receive some good news regarding the Alder Lake DRM issue. Out of the 51 games experiencing major problems, only three remain on the list. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Madden 22, and Fernbus Simulator are still affected. While crafting a solution, Intel has provided a workaround for these titles. There’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Lake#Intel Graphics#Drm Next#Rpl
techgig.com

Intel to stop producing 14nm Comet Lake mobile processors

Chip maker Intel has announced that it will discontinue its higher-end mobile 10th-Gen Core 'Comet Lake' processors. The CPUs will be available for order until 2022, but Intel is scrapping the production of some higher-end chips using its 14nm fabrication technology. It will be easier for Intel to produce lower-end obsolete parts and simplify choices for PC makers at the same time.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Amazon Linux 2022 Performs Well, But Intel's Clear Linux Continues Leading In The Cloud

AWS recently introduced Amazon Linux 2022 in preview form as the latest iteration of their Linux distribution now based on Fedora with various alterations to catering to their customers running it on EC2. Last week were benchmarks looking at Amazon Linux 2022 compared to Amazon Linux 2 and other distributions like CentOS and Ubuntu. In this article we are seeing how Amazon Linux 2022 can compete with Intel's own Clear Linux performance-optimized distribution.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Update your PC: Intel has fixed Alder Lake’s biggest gaming problem

Intel and digital rights management (DRM) service Denuvo have fixed one of the largest issues plaguing the 12th-gen Alder Lake platform. At launch, Intel revealed over 90 games that wouldn’t work with its most recent processors. A month after launch, the list has shrunk to only three. A recent Windows...
NFL
PC Gamer

Intel Alder Lake H670, B660 and H310 motherboard specifications revealed

The specifications H670, B660 and H610 motherboard specifications have leaked courtesy of @momomo_us. If they turn out to be accurate—and given momomo’s track record, we have no reason to doubt they won’t be—it points towards H670 and B660 series chipsets being highly capable, though we don't expect too much from cheap H610 boards. Affordable boards to pair with upcoming i3 and i5 CPUs will be very welcome indeed, though.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Fudzilla

Alder Lake starting to break into AMD’s market

Intel Alder Lake CPUs have finally started hitting AMD ‘s market and have a one-third of German market share. According to that country's largest tech retailer MindFactory the numbers for November 2021, show Intel finally making a comeback against AMD tech. The data shows that the Alder Lake brand...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Intel Alder Lake makes market share gains against AMD

It seems that Intel Alder Lake CPUs have finally started breaking through the AMD dominated market, as they now sit at one-third of German market share, according to that country's largest tech retailer MindFactory. Redditor ingebor, who compiles Mindfactory's sales figures every month, just posted the latest numbers for November...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Core i5-12400F benchmarks show Intel's budget Alder Lake dominating the Ryzen 5 5600X and Rocket Lake i7-11700K in gaming benchmarks

Leaked benchmarks for the upcoming Alder Lake Core i5-12400F, uploaded on BiliBili, show Intel's budget Alder Lake part dominating the Ryzen 5 5600X across the board, while also besting the flagship Rocket Lake Core i7-11700K in gaming workloads. A video creator on BiliBili recently got their hands on a test...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

AMD SMCA patches could point to hybrid Alder Lake-like CPUs

Intel’s hybrid core Alder Lake CPUs are currently kicking butt and taking names in the gaming space. The Intel Core i5 12600K and i9 12900K reviewed very well, and top out our best CPUs for gaming lists. Plus the big DRM compatibility issue is nearly at an end. But AMD are right on their tails with well performing CPUs of their own, though none feature the same hybrid architecture. Of course, after all this, it’s no surprise there have been plenty of signs suggesting AMD is moving towards similar hybrid chips.
COMPUTERS
PC Perspective

Intel Alder Lake DRM Issue Nearly Resolved – Down to 3 Affected Games

In plain text, the screenshot above states the following:. The games listed below are impacted by the DRM issue on the 12th Gen Intel Core Processors causing games to crash or not load in Windows 11* and/or Windows 10. If the game you are looking for is not on the list, please run the latest version of Windows Update to resolve the issue, as the most recent updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10 has resolved a majority of the DRM issues.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

MSI MEG Z690 Godlike Motherboard For Alder Lake Flaunts Flagship Swagger In Photo Shoot

Around a month ago, MSI teased us with renders depicting its stunning MEG Z690 Godlike motherboard for Intel's Alder Lake platform. We're still waiting for it to release. Until it does, we have some delightful photos to feast our eyeballs on, courtesy of a popular leaker who uploaded a small handful of product shots to Twittter.
RETAIL
phoronix.com

Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor Moving To The Linux Foundation - Backed By Arm, Microsoft

The Cloud-Hypervisor open-source project started by Intel a few years ago as a Rust-written VMM focused on cloud workloads is now going to be hosted by the Linux Foundation. Last week marked the release of Cloud-Hypervisor 20.0 and now in continuing its development it is moving to become part of the Linux Foundation. The focus of the project will remain on "creating a performant, lightweight virtual machine monitor for modern cloud workloads."
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Stock Cooler For Intel Alder Lake-S Breaks Cover In Leak And Draws Tepid Reaction

All of Intel's desktop Alder Lake CPUs so far have been unlocked K-series SKUs that are typically meant for power users and enthusiasts who may plan to overclock. As such, those don't ship with stock cooling solutions, the theory being buyers will want to use their own, higher-end coolers anyway. However, rumor has it there will be additional SKUs that do actually ship with a stock air cooler (as is always the case), and a leaked photo shows us what one of them may look like.
RETAIL
phoronix.com

The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC

The Asahi Linux project has published their October and November status update to provide an overview of where the Apple Silicon / Apple M1 open-source support is now at as we approach the end of 2021. Linux 5.17 brings more Apple M1 drivers but the state of affairs isn't yet...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy