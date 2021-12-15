ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Strictly’s AJ Odudu ‘on crutches’ days before final – but what will happen if she can’t dance?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJq87_0dNKJ2PB00

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is “on crutches” after suffering an injury mere days before the final.

The TV presenter is currently the second favourite to win the 2022 series, but missed training on Tuesday (14 December).

Odudu tearfully confirmed the injury on companion show It Takes Two , saying that she is currently “unable to stand” on her right foot and that the pain came on so suddenly that she “projectile vomited” during rehearsals.

Odudu is set to compete in the final alongside EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite.

If she is unable to compete, Odudu will have to withdraw from the competition. Earlier this series, Tom Fletcher and Ugo Monye both missed a week due to injuries, but were permitted to return the following week.

Sara Davies was also forced to miss a week after contracting Covid-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BC9vM_0dNKJ2PB00

As this is the final, Odudu would have to finish in third place, leaving Rose and John to battle it out for the Glitterball trophy.

Odudu became the second favourite to win the show after bouncing back from being in the bottom two by achieving her first full marks of 40 in last weekend’s semi-final.

Whaite’s odds drifted after he faced CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, who was eliminated, in the dance off.

Ayling-Ellis is currently the favourite to take home the 2022 Glitterball trophy.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Strictly fans are making the same comment about AJ and Kai's semi-final dances

Strictly Come Dancing fans are making the same comment ahead of this weekend's semi-finals after learning the routines that each couple will be performing. The official Instagram account for the BBC ballroom show shared the songs and dances for this week, and it seems followers are looking forward to seeing AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington's rumba in particular, which they will be performing to the song Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Strictly 2021: AJ Odudu in tears after ‘letting down’ viewers with error in latest dance

Strictly star AJ Odudu was left in tears after “letting down” viewers with her latest dance.The TV star performed a salsa alongside her professional partner Kai Widdrington, which went well until a lift at the end of the dance.The judges drew attention to the error and ended up giving Odudu her lowest score of the series to date.When Claudia Winkleman asked Odudu what happened, she defeatedly said: “I don’t know.”Widdrington then took blame for the error.Odudu added: “You know what? I’m so gutted. We worked so hard this week. Every one at home – I just hope you feel...
THEATER & DANCE
prima.co.uk

Strictly come dancing's AJ Odudu confirms "traumatic" injury ahead of final

AJ Odudu has become the latest Strictly Come Dancing contestant to reveal an urgent medical problem ahead of this weekend's final. With eliminated contestants Tilly Ramsay and Robert Webb both ruled out of taking part in a group dance routine, top three finalist AJ has confirmed her ability to compete is in question.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Odudu
Person
Tom Fletcher
prima.co.uk

Strictly's AJ Odudu responds to Kai Widdrington romance rumours

Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu has responded to rumours that she and her professional partner Kai Widdrington are more than just friends. Because, after all, what's a Strictly series without a romance rumour or two?. Following the couple's impressive performance in last weekend's semi-final, AJ reflected on whispers that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Strictly: What will happen now AJ Odudu can’t dance and has withdrawn from the final?

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is “on crutches” after suffering an injury mere days before the final.The TV presenter is currently the second favourite to win the 2022 series, but has now announced she will be unable to participate in tomorrow night’s episode (18 December).Odudu tearfully confirmed the injury on companion show It Takes Two, saying that she is currently “unable to stand” on her right foot and that the pain came on so suddenly that she “projectile vomited” during rehearsals.Odudu was set to compete in the final alongside EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Whaite 'absolutely devastated' after AJ Odudu quits Strictly in last-minute shake-up

Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Whaite have expressed their sorrow over AJ Odudu's last-minute withdrawal from Strictly Come Dancing on Friday. Just one day before the final, the presenter and her dance partner Kai Widdrington confirmed their decision to leave the competition after AJ suffered a devastating foot injury. WATCH: Strictly's...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crutches#Dance Off#Great British Bake Off#Cbbc
Daily Mail

'I'd be jealous': Strictly's Giovanni Pernice admits he would be envious if Rose Ayling-Ellis was partnered with a rival pro and says he 'completely forgets' she's deaf because of her flair for dancing ahead of the final

Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice admits he would be 'jealous' if Rose Ayling-Ellis was partnered with a rival pro – and says he 'forgets' she's deaf because of her flair for dancing. Giovanni, 31, revealed his Strictly highlight has been spending every day with EastEnders actress Rose, 27, in the...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Tyson Fury choosing Florida over Salford as he repeats SPOTY snub

Tyson Fury is not willing to contribute to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards on Sunday. World heavyweight champion Fury was named on the six-person shortlist earlier this week despite having previously threatened legal action if he was included. Emma Raducanu, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Raheem Sterling and...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

384K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy